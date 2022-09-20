ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two friends walk into a convenience store. One walked out $300,000 richer. While accompanying a friend to buy a Powerball ticket, one Upstate resident purchased a scratch-off ticket worth $300,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Carolina Gold 110X ticket was purchased at...
