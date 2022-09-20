1984's 'Missing Mary Ann' House Searched By Pennsylvania State Police: Reports

Mary Ann Bagenstose. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police; Google Maps (Street View)

A woman went missing from her central Pennsylvania home on June 5, 1984, and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Pennsylvania state police were spotted searching the property according to multiple media outlets.

Mary Ann Bagenstose, 25 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home located at 167 Willow Street, Pequea Township over 40 years ago, according to LancasterOnline.

Seven state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit, and several unmarked cars were at the home as part of "an investigation," and a spokesperson said there is "an authorized police presence in the 100 block of West Willow Street in Pequea Township, and there is no danger to the public at this time," but would provide no further details, according to WGAL News 8.

Bagenstose was last seen by her estranged husband, Jere Bagenstose the morning she disappeared, according to the cold case site the Charley Project.

Jere Bagenstose had been living with his parents but frequently came to the home, as he did the morning of her disappearance, to take Mary Ann and their 2-year-old son to look for a new car, according to Charley Project.

But Mary Ann wasn't ready when Jere arrived so he took their son to Long's Park to feed ducks and when he returned he found a note from Mary Ann Bagenstose stating she was walking to a nearby Turkey Hill a mile from the home after discovering her car wouldn't start, according to MissingMaryAnnBagenstose.com.

Although she was a regular customer, the clerks claim she never stopped by the store that day, the website details.

And that note was never recovered, as Jere Bagenstose told police he threw it away, according to the Charley Project.

None of Mary Ann Bagenstose's personal belongings disappeared with her, and her family said it would be extremely out of character for her to leave without her son or without informing relatives, the Charley Project said.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown sandals. She is described as White, Blonde, 5’5″ inches tall, and weighing between 125-130 lbs. She also has a slight limp due to "injuries sustained in a car accident" and has to wear a lift in one shoe, according to her missing person posters over the years.

Her mother, Geraldine Engonforo, reported her missing two days later, according to the police.

"A roadblock was set up to see if anyone had seen Mary Ann walking along the road that day. The garage floor at the home was dug up – but nothing was found," her namesake missing person website states.

"Foul play is strongly suspected," according to the website.

What prompted the sudden search of the property is unclear.

