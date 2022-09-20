ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pequea, PA

1984's 'Missing Mary Ann' House Searched By Pennsylvania State Police: Reports

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WT8ef_0i3Pve9n00
Mary Ann Bagenstose. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police; Google Maps (Street View)

A woman went missing from her central Pennsylvania home on June 5, 1984, and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Pennsylvania state police were spotted searching the property according to multiple media outlets.

Mary Ann Bagenstose, 25 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home located at 167 Willow Street, Pequea Township over 40 years ago, according to LancasterOnline.

Seven state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit, and several unmarked cars were at the home as part of "an investigation," and a spokesperson said there is "an authorized police presence in the 100 block of West Willow Street in Pequea Township, and there is no danger to the public at this time," but would provide no further details, according to WGAL News 8.

Bagenstose was last seen by her estranged husband, Jere Bagenstose the morning she disappeared, according to the cold case site the Charley Project.

Jere Bagenstose had been living with his parents but frequently came to the home, as he did the morning of her disappearance, to take Mary Ann and their 2-year-old son to look for a new car, according to Charley Project.

But Mary Ann wasn't ready when Jere arrived so he took their son to Long's Park to feed ducks and when he returned he found a note from Mary Ann Bagenstose stating she was walking to a nearby Turkey Hill a mile from the home after discovering her car wouldn't start, according to MissingMaryAnnBagenstose.com.

Although she was a regular customer, the clerks claim she never stopped by the store that day, the website details.

And that note was never recovered, as Jere Bagenstose told police he threw it away, according to the Charley Project.

None of Mary Ann Bagenstose's personal belongings disappeared with her, and her family said it would be extremely out of character for her to leave without her son or without informing relatives, the Charley Project said.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown sandals. She is described as White, Blonde, 5’5″ inches tall, and weighing between 125-130 lbs. She also has a slight limp due to "injuries sustained in a car accident" and has to wear a lift in one shoe, according to her missing person posters over the years.

Her mother, Geraldine Engonforo, reported her missing two days later, according to the police.

"A roadblock was set up to see if anyone had seen Mary Ann walking along the road that day. The garage floor at the home was dug up – but nothing was found," her namesake missing person website states.

"Foul play is strongly suspected," according to the website.

What prompted the sudden search of the property is unclear.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

James Shaw
2d ago

"What prompted the sudden search of the property is unclear"? really, I would have to say, writing thus article is unclear. why are they reporting back to the house almost 30 yrs later? something tells me that PSP may have leads. why don't reporters ask more questions b4 writing an article. maybe read you article b4 posting it, and ask questions based on what you wrote.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police

A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
EPHRATA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
YEADON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Street, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pequea, PA
City
Home, PA
City
White Township, PA
abc27.com

2 injured in Camp Hill accident involving concrete truck

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Man dies in York County motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Pennsylvania State Police#Central Pennsylvania#Lancasteronline#The Forensic Unit#Wgal News 8#The Charley Project
abc27.com

Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania kidnapping suspect indicted after August Amber Alert

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A New York man has been indicted in connection to an August Amber Alert after a child was kidnapped in Reading. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Duane Taylor, 47, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged by Indictment with kidnapping after allegedly abducting a child from her Reading home.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
366K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy