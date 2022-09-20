ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

Calera military vet calls out ‘mantra of hate’ after racial slur incident

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axpQZ_0i3PvSVx00

CALERA, Ala. ( WIAT ) – For years, it’s been his cool-down spot.

Run after run, day after day, Geoffrey Gwin has always sat down at the red picnic table outside Calera High School, catching his breath after pounding the pavement for two or three miles.

Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta

But today was different. On Tuesday, after finishing his run, Gwin – a Black military veteran, comic artist and train conductor – couldn’t sit down on the red bench. He wouldn’t sit at all. Written across the table’s top in white marker, in a mix of capital and lowercase letters, was a racial slur.

Gwin said he felt the slur was aimed at him. He reported the incident to Calera Police, he said, but he believes the problem runs deeper than ink on a picnic table.

“There’s a boldness to it,” Gwin told CBS 42.

He said that a few months back, he found the table littered with half-eaten watermelon rinds.

“I didn’t read any more into it, because it’s a picnic table,” Gwin said. “So I didn’t really press the issue.”

Now, Gwin thinks the incidents could be related.

“Maybe they felt I hadn’t gotten the message,” he said. “And now they kind of put it out there for everybody to see.”

Gwin grew up in Grove Hill, a town in south Alabama, but has lived with his family in Calera for 16 years. Gwin works as a conductor for BNSF Railway, having retired from over two decades of service in the Army National Guard. He’s also been a comic artist since he was three, even drawing sketches of Marvel characters for Upper Deck. What’s connected those experiences, Gwin said, has been his desire to give folks a reason to smile.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Best of CBS 42

On Tuesday, though, it was Gwin who needed that boost in spirit. Still, Gwin said that he hopes some good comes from the situation, even if the incident provides an uncomfortable insight into the ways racism still bubbles to the surface in our communities.

“They chose the mantra of hatred,” Gwin said. “Nobody is safe from it, no matter how good your intentions are.”

It’s up to every individual to be vigilant about calling out and addressing racist acts. It’s the only way to make progress, Gwin said.

“It’s up to us to keep this fight going,” he said. “If it’s shedding a little bit of light to it and puts people’s heads on a swivel, that’s mission accomplished.”

Gwin said it’s important to address all acts of racism because ignoring them can cause more serious issues down the road.

“We have to understand that this is an element that’s still floating around this country,” he said. “It can fester. It can grow. And it needs to be stopped.”

CBS 42 reached out to Calera High School and city officials for comment on this story. We have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 19

Edward Walters
2d ago

We are all humans skin color should not matter. But that is all that is different we all have 10 fingers and 10 toes if that makes sense to anyone

Reply(1)
4
Tracy
3d ago

I grew up in Calera and we have never had race issues that I was aware of. Calera use to be a small town with small town values. It is much bigger now and all the outsiders have changed our beautiful town where everyone loved each other and where the color of our skin was NEVER an issue.

Reply(2)
3
mullet
2d ago

he needs to set up a hidden trail camera, repaint the table find out who is making a fool of themselves while destroying private property

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Police investigating north Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calera, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Grove Hill, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
birminghamtimes.com

John Archibald: Ignoring Murders of Black Males Won’t Make it Disappear

This opinion column is another installment in a Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live on Robert Jemison Road, you may have been woken up last night by what cops are calling a “massive” number of rounds fired. One now dead, another in the hospital after the shooting at Adona Apartment Complex. The gunshots didn’t stop once cops arrived.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Calera High School#Calera Police#The Army National Guard
wbrc.com

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Book shows personal side of ‘Mockingbird’ author Harper Lee

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — To the world, Harper Lee was aloof to the point of being unknowable, an obsessively private person who spent most of her life avoiding the public gaze despite writing one of the best-selling books ever, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” To Wayne Flynt, the Alabama-born author was his friend, Nelle. Flynt, a longtime Southern […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS 42

Alabaster to open new police station later this year

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Construction is underway for a new police station in Alabaster. City officials tell CBS 42 that the new building will be a state-of-the-art facility. Alabaster PD says this expansion is not a want but a need, as the new 33,000-square-foot police station will become the heart of the city. Police Chief […]
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden

According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
CBS 42

Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy