Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
Kentucky Teacher Brings Happiness to Community with Amazing Post-It Note Murals – See Photos
In my former life, before the radio personality became my career, I was a teacher of theatre. I miss teaching so much. I loved watching the kids discover gifts and talents they never realized they had. It was also very rewarding to be able to comfort them and work to make them feel better when they needed someone to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Looking for Adventure? Sail Away On A New Pirate-Ship Inspired Kentucky Airbnb
If you are the rock climbing, wilderness going, outdoors type we've found a place in Kentucky that will make all your sweet, adventurous dreams come true. If staying in unique or themed Airbnbs is on your bucket list you get to mark one off. The Grey Dreamer is fairly new to the Airbnb world. She has a sister called Sky Dancer and they are both available for adventure.
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
I think you would agree with me when I say that a lot of our most beloved fictional characters are dogs. You could probably name five of your favorites (they are most likely animated) right now without any trouble at all. Think about it - we could be watching the most violent action movie ever, and we'd be okay with dozens of people getting killed on screen, but don't you dare hurt a dog, that's where we draw the line.
Animal Lovers Are Excited About WI Halloween Themed Pet Event
Everyone loves Halloween including your pets, so bring them to the special event for animals in Wisconsin. One Of The More Popular Holidays In The Midwest Is Halloween. I've always been a big fan of Halloween but when I was young it wasn't a big deal. Your parents would buy you a cheap costume and you would go trick or treating. If you were lucky, they would take you to a party or maybe a haunted house the night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
Kentucky Dog Refusing to Go For a Walk Is All Too Relatable [WATCH]
Sometimes you just want to be left alone, right? When and if you find time to relax, you don't want to be bothered. You finally have your shoes off and feet up, and the last thing you want to do is go for a walk. Even though I sit all...
Did You Know Illinois Apple Orchards Carry a Magnificent Pest Repellant?
I don't know what is on your trip-to-the-apple-orchard-must-buy-list, but mine goes like this:. Indian corn (can you call it that anymore?) I'm guessing you have a lot of the same items on your apple orchard list too, but if hedge apples aren't something you usually buy while you're there, do it immediately!
KY’s Favorite Fashion Trend Surprises Me — I’m Clearly in the Minority
I don't care if shoes are ugly. If they're comfortable, wear them everywhere. And I'm speaking from experience. I have a pair of shoes I consider pretty unattractive, but they are also my most comfortable pair. I have a similar attitude about clothing. Unless I'm going somewhere formal or semi-formal,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
See the 75 Million Year Old Dinosaur Remains Found in Missouri
A very old former Missouri resident just road-tripped to a museum in Chicago. He/She/It used to be a dinosaur 75 million years ago, but is now being prepared to put on a show for you. ABC 7 Chicago reported that this dinosaur discovered in Missouri has now arrived in the...
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks
There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
Horror Fans! You Can Meet Freddy Krueger at ScareFest in Kentucky
Horror fans here in Kentucky are about to get a really cool opportunity to meet a scary movie icon. Robert Englund, who originated the role of Freddy Krueger in The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, is the marquee guest at this year's ScareFest Weekend. The 14th Annual ScareFest Weekend, which...
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
BBQ Fritos Return to Store Shelves in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Permanently
'Tis a glorious day! A glorious day, indeed. Why? Because I just found out today that one of the best snacks ever created, in my opinion, is not only making a comeback, but they are back to stay. That's right. The Frito-Lay company heard the cries and pleas from fans like you and me and has decided to bring Bar-B-Q Fritos back to grocery and convenience store shelves in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois permanently.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0