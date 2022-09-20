As Cox team argues against early start to vote count, state elections board says Nov. count could take till New Year’s

Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
County judge allows state elections board to process mail-in ballots early for general election
Pending an appeal, the Maryland State Board of Elections will be able to start processing mail-in ballots Oct. 1 for the Nov. 8 general election, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday, rejecting a challenge from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox. The state elections board had filed a petition...
Judge rules mail-in ballots can be counted before polls close on Election Day
A Montgomery County Circuit judge on Friday ruled that elections officials could start counting mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day.
WUSA
MD Republican Dan Cox tried to block the Board of Elections bid to speed up the mail-in voting process
A judge has ruled that elections workers can start counting mail in votes on October 1st. Dan Cox tried to block the Board of Elections bid to speed up the process.
mymcmedia.org
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox Challenges Election Ballot Counting Petition
During a civil hearing at the Montgomery County Circuit court to discuss the Maryland State Board of Elections’ petition to start processing ballots early, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, proved to be the most vocal critic. With mounting pressures that the primary election will be riddled...
wypr.org
Cox won’t say if he will accept election outcome
Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox is raising doubts about whether he will accept the results of November’s election. That may hinge on whether election workers begin canvassing mail-in ballots before Election Day, Cox suggested Monday afternoon. “When we see the electoral process upheld, when we see the law and...
WUSA
Maryland's Republican candidate for governor refuses to say he'll accept election results
Dan Cox refuses to say if he'll accept the results of November's election. His campaign is challenging a move to start counting mail in ballots before Election day.
Maryland GOP governor nominee Dan Cox declines to say if he'll accept election results
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland's Republican candidate for governor is taking a page from Donald Trump. Dan Cox is refusing to say if he'll accept the results of the election in November. Cox spoke to reporters after a Montgomery County Circuit Court hearing Tuesday in which his lawyers opposed a...
