Montgomery County, MD

As Cox team argues against early start to vote count, state elections board says Nov. count could take till New Year’s

By Ginny Bixby
bethesdamagazine.com
 3 days ago
wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Cox won’t say if he will accept election outcome

Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox is raising doubts about whether he will accept the results of November’s election. That may hinge on whether election workers begin canvassing mail-in ballots before Election Day, Cox suggested Monday afternoon. “When we see the electoral process upheld, when we see the law and...
MARYLAND STATE
dbknews.com

Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot

Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Rezoning Proposal Triggers Anger, Questions in Prince George's

A Prince George's County Council member is accusing his colleagues of putting developers’ interest ahead of the county's residents. The fallout centers around the future of Bowie's Freeway Airport and plans for a large residential development. One council member says the council is violating its own laws as it rushes for approval.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wdac.com

Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC attorney general puts an end to one housing developer's discriminatory tactics

WASHINGTON - A housing developer allegedly used discriminatory tactics to force a homeowner to sell her house in Northwest D.C. The attorney general is working to shut down this illegal business practice called "blockbusting." Almost two years ago, a sign that read "Section 8 and student accommodation coming soon" was...
LAW
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

