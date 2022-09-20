ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'I'm done': Rikers officers quitting in record numbers

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRqgK_0i3Pv7JB00

Correction officers at Rikers Island are quitting in record numbers. Some officers tell 7 On Your Side Investigates they may have custody of the inmates but they're losing control and now city leaders are debating whether to eliminate a form of discipline used inside the jail.

"I was like, I'm done," said Jonathan Suarez.

After five years on the job as a correction officer at Rikers, Suarez said he had enough. He resigned from what he once thought was his dream job this summer.

"It's a difficult place to be, it's hard to go over that bridge and do your job every day," said Suarez.

Out of all of the people in his large recruitment class, Suarez says he only knows a few who are still left on the job today.

"Really there's no control, the inmates really took control of the facility," said Suarez. "The housing areas are run by gang members."

Suarez said he was working 16-hour days, had no lunch breaks, and was often the only officer guarding 45 inmates.

"Now it's just, you're on your own and there's nobody there to protect you and help you," said Suarez.

More than 3,000 officers left over the last three years.

"We're in a state of crisis right now," said Benny Boscio Jr. of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association. "This year alone we've lost 600 officers due to the same thing, resignations and retirements. We're getting assaulted, there's no consequences, this is our sad reality."

It's also a sad reality for inmates.

"You're not able to do take inmates for medical attention, into their courts to see the judge to be proven guilty or not guilty, it's just difficult for both parties," said Suarez.

The city council voted against adding hundreds of new officers this year to replace the ones who left.

"There are some folks that are saying it's getting better and I would tell you that it's patently false," said council member Tiffany Caban.

She represents the area and toured the jail last week. She believes adding additional officers isn't the answer.

"We have more correctional staff per incarcerated person than any other facility across the country," said Caban. "The problem is a few things, from top down it's gross mismanagement from the top down."

The officers' union disagrees. And even though there are fewer inmates than there were a few years ago, the union says there are fewer officers and more programs where officers are needed.

"You need more correction officers, we're running unmanned areas right now," said Boscio.

And now the council's looking to ban the use of a form of discipline inside jails called punitive segregation - otherwise known as solitary confinement. They begin debating new proposed legislation on Friday.

"How could somebody basically commit a crime in jail and have no punishment in jail, there should be some type of punishment," said Suarez.

Some critics call it torture, while many officers call it an essential jail within a jail for violent inmates who act out.

As of now, a majority of the city council supports getting rid of it.

The NYC Department of Correction said it has already eliminated punitive segregation altogether but still uses what's called Enhanced Supervision Housing for inmates who commit the most violent Acts.

Even then a department spokesperson said inmates get at least seven hours a day outside of their cells.

In a statement, a DOC spokesperson said, "We've been committed to not only improving conditions in our jails but supporting our staff as they perform one of the hardest jobs there is. The greatest difference someone can make in our jails is by working in them as a correction officer dedicated to safety and to changing lives for the better."

ALSO READ | E-scooters accidents, injuries on the rise in New York City

7 On Your Side Investigates found an increase in scooter-related accidents, as thousands of additional rentals will be rolled out in New York City. Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com . All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth

Comments / 176

Oswaldo Reyes
3d ago

Everyday these correction officers put on the uniform and go to work they are risking their lives. If they get rid of isolation they are going to be more inmates breaking the rules because they can get away with it.

Reply(14)
68
Sonya Schaff
2d ago

oh wow get rid of solitary confinement? I don't think so.That won't solve a damn think.And if they are that violent they deserve to be seperated.They know the consequences of their actions.Or do they need their safe space and their blankie like the rest of the snowflakes?

Reply(1)
17
Kioffa Khan
3d ago

Another reason the correctional system is working where detainees recognize the authority of COs, and even repeatedly going to jail is because this whole agenda of reform was built on the manipulation of criminal justice system by giving those who have proven themselves well ingrained in criminal activity and a constant threat of violence to public safety more privilege than by making arrest more significant punishment. So the message that's being presented that crime is tolerated!

Reply(1)
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
norwoodnews.org

Man Gets 21 Years for Bronx Gunpoint Cocaine Robbery & Gun Smuggling into Federal Prison

Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Thursday, Sept. 22, that Deejay White was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in The Bronx. The incident involved the targeting of more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of the firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, White pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed the 21-year sentence.
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Chappaqua Men Gets 21 Years in Jail for Gunpoint Robbery of 176 Kilos of Cocaine

It is not often that you hear about a drug dealer who lives in Chappaqua, but on September 22, US Attorney SDNY Damian Williams announced that DEEJAY WHITE was sentenced today to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in the Bronx targeting more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of that firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, WHITE pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed this sentence.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Crime#Solitary Confinement#Segregation
Fox News

Man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back accepts plea deal

A man charged with assault after he was seen on a video slapping the back of former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani accepted a deal Wednesday to have the charges dismissed. According to the Richmond County district attorney's office, the case has been adjourned in contemplation of dismissal, which means the charges will be dropped in six months if the man stays out of trouble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Detainee who jumped from Bronx jail barge dies: officials

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee who leaped from New York City’s Bronx jail barge into the East River has died, officials said Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody this year. Gregory Acevedo, 48, died in a hospital late Tuesday, hours after scaling and jumping from a recreation yard fence aboard […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Bail reform advocates: ‘Statistics are proving us right’

The Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) issued a report on Wednesday and the numbers it showed are being cheered by bail-reform advocates. “The data released today by DCJS confirms what we have seen in other data sets and directly disproves the talking points of opponents who have sought to score political points from intentionally spreading misinformation,” said Marvin Mayfield, director of organizing at the Center for Community Alternatives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC correction officers took bribes from Bloods gang members: feds

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two New York City correction officers have admitted they were paid by Bloods gang members to smuggle drugs and phones into Rikers Island, authorities said Tuesday. Officers Katrina Patterson, 31, and Krystle Burrell, 35, pleaded guilty to bribery during different proceedings at Brooklyn Federal Court. Patterson accepted more than $34,000 in bribes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy