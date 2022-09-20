We're less than 24 hours away from the full slate of Week 4 college football games kicking off. But one head coach is going to have to miss his team's big game. According to Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy, Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler will not be on the sidelines for Saturday's game against Mississippi State. He is reportedly dealing with a personal health matter.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO