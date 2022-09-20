Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
WIBW
Two Topeka high schools wrap up homecoming week with parades
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s homecoming week for two area schools and Friday was filled with parades to celebrate. Seaman High School was the first stop on the route with their homecoming parade going through Garfield Park on Friday afternoon. Students part of each club, team, and organization at the school participated in the event.
KVOE
Area school districts see increased enrollment in several cases
Area school districts are starting to announce their official headcount data for the academic year. USD 251 North Lyon County saw an increase of over 30 students from 316 to 348 year-to-year. Most of that increase — over 20 students — came with the addition of a new early childhood center, but Superintendent Bob Blair says there was a bump in another early grade.
WIBW
City of Topeka to celebrate culture change with beautification efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will celebrate a change of culture with beautification efforts from the Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative. The City of Topeka says with the help of the Greater Topeka Partnership that on Thursday, Sept. 22, Schendel Lawn & Landscape was announced as the presenting sponsor for a celebration to honor community efforts to beautify Captial City neighborhoods.
esubulletin.com
'Betrayed' Emporia State tenure track professor speaks on being dismissed
When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
WIBW
TFI partners with KU to cut down on foster care runaways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI has partnered with the University of Kansas to cut down on the number of foster children who run away from their home placements. TFI says children in foster care run away from placements for many reasons, but it almost always comes down to the need for family, connection, belonging and normalcy.
KCTV 5
Emporia State community reacts following faculty cuts
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - Emporia State University is cutting dozens of faculty positions over budget concerns. This news really hit the campus hard. There’s been some backlash on social media. There were even some student protests at the campus. Last week, the university announced 33 faculty positions cut. The...
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
WIBW
Washburn University gifted $2 million from retiring president
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Retiring president of Washburn University Jerry Farley has gifted the school with a cool $2 million to go toward student scholarships. Washburn University says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Alumni Association and Foundation announced a $2 million gift from retiring President Jerry Farley and his wife, Susan.
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
WIBW
Go Topeka continuing to celebrate minority and women-owned businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This month, Go Topeka is taking the time to celebrate minority and women-owned businesses. This week’s theme is minority enterprise development week, or MED week. Throughout the week, minority and women-owned businesses are recognized for its accomplishments. The celebration also features a “business pitch contest”...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University administrators discuss need for ‘realignment, reinvestment’ as well as need to restore trust and hope during KVOE’s ESU Buzz
Expect more — a lot more — about realignment and reinvestment coming from Emporia State University administrators in the coming weeks. Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer, Dean of the Graduate School and Distance Education Jerald Spotswood and Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson joined KVOE’s ESU Buzz on Thursday to discuss events on campus the past two weeks, including the reasons for realignment, why the Framework for Workforce Management that led to over 30 faculty and staff dismissals last week was structured as it was and the path forward for ESU. Brewer says the combination of factors, including a better than 20-percent drop in on-campus enrollment the past five years, a smaller drop in overall enrollment and periodic state budget cuts since 2008, put Emporia State in a position where it had to bypass some of its regular notification channels to faculty, staff and students to take significant action. When asked if the future of Emporia State was at stake if the moves of the last two weeks weren’t made, she said yes.
Shawnee County sets aside over $1 million to help women, children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for over $1.3 million to provide ‘WIC’ services. WIC, or women, infants and children, is a program that provides supplemental foods to eligible participants needing assistance. Shawnee County partners with Wabaunsee County and Osage County to provide registered dietitians to help the WIC […]
Topeka High celebrates homecoming with parade
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School celebrated homecoming week with a parade on Friday. The Topeka High football team takes on Emporia at Hummer Sports Park Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department trains using condemned houses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters gained real-world experience without real-world risk. “Today we’re doing truck skills, a lot more tool oriented stuff, opening up walls, looking for extension fire in walls, forcing doors open to rescue folks, our citizens,” said Topeka Fire Division Chief Chuck Gatewood. More...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
WIBW
Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
WIBW
Kansas poet to be awarded during Washburn’s Kansas Book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas poet will be awarded with the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award during the Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University. Washburn University says it will host the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award Presentation and Reading during the annual Kansas Book Festival between Sept. 23 and 24. It said both events are free and open to the public.
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
