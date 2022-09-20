ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Questions remain after two-hour hearing on SNAP benefits

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Cxoz_0i3PuV3V00

Senators from the Finance Committee convened for an interim meeting to address ongoing issues and questions with regard to SNAP benefit fraud .

One of the main issues they tried to get answered by the Secretary for the Department of Human Services was whether they could or would decide to use state money to reimburse people who've lost money to fraud.

Secretary Lourdes Padilla told the committee, that this was more of an issue for law enforcement.

She also repeatedly told Senators that federal funds can't be used for reimbursement, which was not the question that was asked.

"As we stated, they are federal programs. We follow federal guidance, as to how we may use the programs and how we reimburse if there is EBT fraud." said Secretary Padilla.

She added that, "we are focused on mitigating the EBT fraud."

On Wednesday afternoon, Senate President Bill Ferguson tweeted his statement on the hearing.

"What we heard yesterday from DHS focused on what they have done in the past, but Maryland families, mothers, and children deserve to hear what they will do to protect the most vulnerable among us moving forward. It is truly disheartening for Maryland families; through no fault of their own are being left to navigate a complicated system that is failing to address the rapidly growing fraud sufficiently.
The victims of these crimes depend on SNAP and other benefits to survive. It is wholly unfair for a State with the resources we have to allow our residents to suffer this way. In the interim, the legislature will seek ways to make families whole and ensure we get the answers you deserve from DHS and the administration."

Comments / 0

Related
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Snap Benefits#Maryland#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Finance Committee#Ebt#Senate#Dhs
TheDailyBeast

Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law

The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Missouri Independent

Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders

KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County, the administrator of the Cooper County Public […] The post Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Montanan

Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court

A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether counties can regulate CAFOs

Did legislators violate Missouri’s constitution when they overruled counties to clear the way for industrial hog farms across the state? Does new legislation prohibiting local regulation apply to counties that already had their own rules? These are some of the questions before the Missouri Supreme Court in a case challenging the state’s attempt to bar […] The post Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether counties can regulate CAFOs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Source New Mexico

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage measure, pushing it past the minimum number of senators required to clear the chamber’s legislative filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public’s view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law. She stressed that she was not talking about any particular decision or even a string of rulings with which she disagreed. Still, her remarks were similar to points made in dissenting opinions she wrote or contributed to in recent months, including in the abortion case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

District Court judge rules three laws, including trans-athlete ban, unconstitutional

A district court judge struck down three laws that passed in the 2021 Montana Legislature related to college campuses, ruling them unconstitutional, according to a filing in Gallatin County last week. The three bills included the controversial House Bill 112, which banned transgender athletes from participating in collegiate women’s sports, House Bill 349 related to […] The post District Court judge rules three laws, including trans-athlete ban, unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Axios Phoenix

SCOTUS abortion ruling drives voter registration for Arizona women

The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla countersues CA Civil Rights Department for violating state law

Tesla counter-sued the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) for violating state law which required the agency to seek public comment before adopting the procedures for investigating and suing employers, Reuters reported. Earlier this year, the state agency alleged that Black workers were being subjected to a hostile work environment at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect

An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution.Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one week ago. The injunction was sought by abortion clinic operators who argued in a lawsuit that the state constitution protects access to the medical procedure.The ban was approved by the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Aug. 5 and signed by GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. That made Indiana the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.The judge wrote “there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution” and that the clinics will prevail in the lawsuit.
INDIANA STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy