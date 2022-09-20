Effective: 2022-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO