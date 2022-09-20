ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA baby formula review spares specific blame amid ongoing shortages

By Meredith Lee
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDSVI_0i3PuKak00
The Abbott Nutrition plant at the center of the shortages is still not operating at full capacity but has begun producing its widely-used Similac regular formula in recent weeks. | Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A long-anticipated internal review of the FDA’s response to the infant formula crisis stopped short of blaming any individual or federal team, after the agency’s head acknowledged to lawmakers earlier this year a string of failures and delays during the months-long federal response.

The new report is based on interviews with more than 60 FDA staffers and “leadership directly involved with the events that transpired,” according to Steven Solomon, who heads the FDA’s veterinary division and was tasked by FDA chief Robert Califf to conduct an internal review of the matter in May.

The report comes after widespread formula shortages in the U.S. sparked by a recall and shutdown at a key formula plant operated by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Mich. that was estimated to control about one-fifth of the nation’s infant formula supply.

Some parents and advocates had been looking forward to the review shedding specific light on FDA failures in order to provide accountability, but Califf said in an interview shortly after the report was released that the review was meant to “identify themes of issues” FDA needs to improve going forward. Califf noted that the agency had provided a detailed timeline of its response and that an independent review of the larger FDA foods division is ongoing.

“We're not going to spend a lot of time going back,” Califf said. “We're going to spend our time taking into account what happened then and moving forward.”

Califf said that accountability around the crisis is “handled through the personnel process” and noted the ongoing foods program review. The FDA chief said he believed the report “gives us a pretty clear roadmap for the infant formula issues and provides a nice bridge to the overall food program's evaluation.”

The Abbott plant shutdown spiraled into a political firestorm for President Joe Biden in May. After months of delays , federal inspectors eventually found strains of a bacteria known as cronobacter sakazakii at the Abbott facility. Reports of multiple deaths of babies who drank formula from the plant added to the urgency to address the situation, but the FDA has been unable to match any specific strains found in the plant to any of the reported deaths. The plant’s closure caused major disruptions to the U.S. infant formula supply, creating panic among parents and adults reliant on formula for nutrition.

The FDA’s foods division has a history of internal delays and operational failures, as a POLITICO investigation found . Rather than assign specific blame to one entity, the report identifies general lapses and provides recommendations for FDA to navigate similar issues in the future. Solomon in part recommended the FDA adopt better information technology systems to better track and exchange data, more staffing and training and updated emergency response systems to deal with food safety crises in real-time — which has long been a criticism of the agency.

Califf in the interview said the Biden administration was working diligently to restock infant formula supplies across the country, but noted data the administration tracks currently showing 80 percent in-stock rates. He said FDA officials have been conducting daily calls and meetings to shore up stocks and address ongoing supply chain issues with private companies.

Califf declined to provide a specific timeline for when American families can expect infant formula supplies to stabilize and noted the most intense supply crunches are for specialized formula for children with allergies and specific metabolic diseases, which the FDA has been addressing. But, generally, he said that “things look really good now and I think it’ll get better and better for families.”

Even though the worst of the supply crisis has eased, parents across many parts of the U.S. including wide swaths of Texas are still struggling to find adequate supplies.

“It’s not over for us,” a mom in Dallas told POLITICO, noting she continues to see largely empty formula shelves in her neighborhood stores.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf admitted to lawmakers earlier this spring that the agency’s response to the crisis was marred in part by a string of internal failures amid the months-long response . The agency received warnings as early as fall 2021 about the Abbott Nutrition plant at the center of the current shortages, including a 34-page whistleblower report that was sent directly to FDA officials in October 2021 . The FDA didn’t interview the whistleblower until December and didn’t reinspect the plant until late January as the agency delayed many in-person inspections during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following Abbott’s shutdown and recall of some products made at its Sturgis, Mich. facility in mid-February, the plant quietly resumed operations July 1, as POLITICO first reported . Abbott said the facility, which had resumed production for a brief time, was knocked offline again in June by severe storms and flooding.

Califf, who was confirmed by the Senate to his current position just days before the recall, declined in the interview to say when anyone from the FDA specifically told any White House officials about potential problems with the Abbott plant for the country’s infant formula supplies. Califf pointed to the FDA’s timeline of the response, which doesn’t specifically say when FDA officials warned the White House. The timeline does say the FDA notified USDA, which operates the WIC program, just days before the recall in early February.

Before Califf testified before lawmakers this spring, the FDA said senior officials didn’t receive the whistleblower report due to pandemic “mailroom issues.” Bipartisan lawmakers widely panned that initial response from the administration.

The war in Ukraine overshadowed the White House’s early infant formula response in February as administration officials didn’t fully grasp the full scope of the coming shortages because of incomplete data and an already-hobbled federal response. The administration has since pushed to secure better data on the country’s infant formula supplies, and the FDA is pushing Congress to give the federal government the authority to compel such data from private companies.

Since the spring, the Biden administration has enacted a flurry of actions to promote competition in the hyper-consolidated U.S. baby formula industry and restock supplies, including dozens of military flights to ship in formula from overseas.

Solomon added the FDA review and findings focused on areas “within the agency’s purview.” Other factors, he added, including market consolidation of the hyper-consolidated U.S. infant formula market and specific supply chain issues “must be addressed by other external stakeholders.”

Both Califf and Solomon said that the review made clear that the FDA needs to spend more time and resources to learn about cronobacter, a prevalent bacteria that has proven extremely difficult for the federal government to properly track and match to specific cases.

The Biden administration also recently extended federal flexibilities through the end of the year to help low-income parents and infants access a wider variety of formula through the federal WIC nutrition program. Half of all baby formula in the country is purchased through the program. But the federal program’s restrictions and Abbott’s dominance of it has proven to be a major pain point for low-income Americans during the crisis awards — since the WIC program awards exclusive, state-wide contracts mainly to two infant formula companies that dominate the U.S. baby formula market.

Texas, where the state’s WIC program is supplied exclusively by Abbott, is planning to move away from Abbott amid the chaos the shortages have unleashed on state WIC programs. State officials had said Texas will start a new contract on Oct.1 with Mead Johnson, the other major infant formula manufacturer in the country, when the current Abbott contract runs out.

“I feel like we’re still in the middle of it,” a Texas health care provider said of the formula crisis. State officials have yet to clarify if Texas will continue to honor WIC flexibilities for Mead Johnson products going forward if supplies are out of stock.

The Abbott Nutrition plant at the center of the shortages is still not operating at full capacity but has begun producing its widely-used Similac regular formula in recent weeks. Abbott has also extended through Oct. 30 the waivers it’s currently paying for to help families buy other formula brands that are available if Abbott products are out of stock.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

FDA clears delayed Moderna boosters

A BUMP IN THE ROAD FOR THE BOOSTER ROLLOUT — The FDA authorized the release of “numerous” delayed batches of Moderna’s Omicron-targeting booster shot manufactured at a facility that was under inspection when regulators green-lit the updated vaccine, POLITICO’s Lauren Gardner and David Lim report.
HEALTH
InsideClimate News

New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼

Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Grist

$85 million to stop plastic production

It’s Friday, September 23, and Mike Bloomberg has a new campaign to stem the tide of plastic production. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropic organization took an aggressive stance against the plastics industry this week with a new campaign to stop proposed petrochemical plants from becoming a reality.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steven Solomon
POLITICO

A look at the flurry of foreign influence bills released this week

FARA FRIDAY: The past few days have seen a flurry of new bills introduced with the goal of shedding more light on foreign influence efforts in the U.S. (relatively speaking, at least). In addition to a proposal from Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that would introduce a new layer of oversight on lobbyists seeking to take advantage of FARA’s Lobbying Disclosure Act exemption, a bipartisan quintet of senators introduced another bill that would revoke that exemption and one other for operatives working on behalf of U.S. adversaries.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Barrack dismisses unregistered foreign agent charges as ‘nonsense’

BARRACK REJECTS ‘RIDICULOUS’ FOREIGN AGENT CHARGES IN TRIAL: Donald Trump ally and campaign adviser Tom Barrack sought to trade on his longtime friendship with the former president by covertly providing officials from the United Arab Emirates access to the highest levels of the U.S. government in a “corrupt pursuit of money and power,” federal prosecutors alleged at the opening of Barrack’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn today.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Quit Big Oil: Our health is a stake

The answer: Both are deadly, but the industries that produce them covered up the risks to continue profiting from Americans’ addiction to their products. Both actively promoted their products even though their own scientists warned them about the dangers. Executives from both industries denied any wrongdoing while testifying before Congress.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbott Nutrition#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Stock#Foodsafety#General Health#Similac
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gizmodo

Mike Bloomberg Wages War Against Plastic

Michael Bloomberg is taking on plastic producers. The billionaire announced Wednesday that he will launch a $85 million campaign to fight against the expansion of the petrochemical industry. The campaign, called Beyond Petrochemicals, will focus on three regions of the country—Louisiana, Texas and the Ohio River Valley—that have been particularly...
LOUISIANA STATE
Nursing Times

Expert group cites ‘massive global failures’ in Covid-19 response

The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been a “massive failure” that led to millions of preventable deaths, according to a report by experts gathered together by a leading medical journal. The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the Covid-19 pandemic blames multiple failures in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
AGRICULTURE
Colorado Newsline

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AGRICULTURE
healthcaredive.com

Will the healthcare labor shortage fuel more consolidation?

Editor’s note: Bret Schiller is head of healthcare corporate client banking for J.P. Morgan, with more than 20 years of healthcare-finance and investment-banking experience. Physician groups across the U.S. continue to consolidate at an accelerating pace, with integrated delivery networks and health systems absorbing small independent practices, or private equity firms, public corporations and larger practice groups buying them.
HEALTH SERVICES
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
259K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy