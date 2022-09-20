Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
X-Men Fan Art Transforms Jason Isaacs Into the MCU’s Magneto
Marvel Studios may be years away from releasing an X-Men movie, but they aren't afraid of introducing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year we saw the studio reveal that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is in fact a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. We also got the chance to see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it looks like mutants are here to stay. The next mutant that we know we'll see is Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds and company hard at work on the third film. One artist really wants to see Magneto join the MCU and he even has an actor in mind to play the iconic character. The artist posted a new piece of fan art with Jason Isaacs as the legendary mutant.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Writing Team
At long last, Marvel Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A version of Reed Richards has already appeared in the franchise, thanks to an alternate universe Mister Fantastic played by Jon Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a far cry from seeing the official MCU edition of the First Family on screen. We'll finally get to see them all in action in a standalone Fantastic Four film in 2024, and Marvel has now brought in some writers to bring the project to life.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
ComicBook
New Marvel Fan Theory Makes Loki's MCU Story Even More Tragic
Loki has had a rough go of it throughout his entire time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From his first appearance in Thor to his own series Loki, the character has temporarily met his doom multiple times. Now, it seems as if the character is finally here to stay after the events of the first season of Loki. As I mentioned, Loki has had a really tragic backstory, but this one fan theory (via Reddit) kinda makes it even more heartbreaking. During the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Loki find out that they have a sister named Hela and she looks eerily similar to the God of Mischief. If the theory is correct, Loki took this appearance after Odin touching him as a baby and him seeing Hela in his memories.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
ComicBook
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Season 2 Set Video
Jack Reacher is officially back in action. On Friday, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of work on Season 2, which just began filming. The video, which you can check out below, sees Ritchson using an array of increasingly-large production slates to kick off filming on Season 2, in an attempt to find the right size for how action-packed and epic the new season is going to be. Reacher stars Ritchson (Titans, Smallville) as Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite Shot in Crossover Premiere
The Law & Order season premiere mega-crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime saved one of its most shocking moments for the third hour, an hour that focused heavily on Jack and the prosecution team attempting to find a way to take down Sirenko and the person he answers to. Big spoilers from here on out, so you've been warned. Thanks to video from Ava's phone being thrown out of the case, the prosecution's case rested solely on the testimony of Nicole, but before they could move forward her location was attacked by gunmen, and Amanda Rollins ended up being shot and heavily wounded during the firefight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Criminal Minds Revival Announces Premiere Date
Criminal Minds is coming back on Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The reboot gets rolling on Thanksgiving Day with two new episodes according to the network. November 24 will see a ton of people looking for something to guide them into the later parts of their afternoon. (Turkey can be dangerous that way.) After the premiere with two episodes, fans can look forward to a new release every Thursday until the mid-season finale on December 15. From there, the show returns on January 12, 2023 with the second half of the season. Then, prepare yourself for the finale on February 9, 2023. There's a virtual Television Critics Association presentation today that will feature the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Erica Messer is aboard as shworunner and executive producer.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 6 Gives Jen Her Comic-Accurate Nickname
We're now two-thirds of the way through the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which has been building upon the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in an epic detail. While weaving in some hilarious and bizarre elements from the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show has managed to work in some key parts of Jen's comic canon — including her most beloved nickname. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Final Season Review: Far From a Dead End
"The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" asks the last episodes of The Walking Dead, AMC's flagship zombie drama that is coming to an end after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. Billed by the cabler as an "epic eight-part conclusion" to television's highest-rated series in cable history, returning October 2nd on AMC and AMC+, the end begins at the beginning. The first two of a final eight episodes released to critics open with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) narrating a nostalgic vignette of flashes from Walking Dead years and seasons gone by, starting with the 2010 pilot, "Days Gone Bye."
ComicBook
Star Wars: Darth Vader's James Earl Jones Signed Off On AI Technology to Recreate His Voice
Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed a new chapter in Star Wars lore to fans all around the world, and they did a pretty decent job of showing where the titular was in between the prequel and original trilogy. Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen came back as Darth Vader. Most fans know the actor as the face under the mask of one of the greatest villains of all time, but his voice was always more important. James Earl Jones has loaned his voice to the character since the first time Darth Vader appeared on screen, and he technically voiced him in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Previously, there were reports that Lucasfilm was using a voice A.I. to replace Jones and use his voice for the future, and it seems that the actor approved the move. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the people behind the A.I. revealed that Jones has signed off on the technology and even advises them on it.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
ComicBook
Golden Globes Could Be in Trouble After 2023
The Golden Globes have bigger issues than just a failure to land Chris Rock as a host this year. One year after their ceremony was boycotted by big-name celebrities and didn't make it to the airwaves at all, they have signed a new deal with NBC...but just for this year's ceremony, with no promises for anything going forward, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year. It's the biggest hurdle they have faced in years, and it's something that highlights the challenges awards shows in general are having as they try to remain relevant.
Comments / 0