ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Gap Inc. Slashing Staff at Headquarters

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPmbE_0i3Ptuxl00
The Gap store at The Grove complex in Los Angeles, photographed in July.

Gap Inc., in a move reflecting ongoing weak financial performance, has decided to eliminate roughly 500 jobs, including filled and vacant positions, at its corporate offices in San Francisco, California, and New York.

The company for several seasons has been downsizing and reducing staff, but primarily through streamlining the Gap and Banana Republic store fleets.

The corporate downsizing is just the latest bad news besetting the specialty retailer. Last week, the Yeezy Gap strategy collapsed, with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand ending its contract with Gap after West, who now goes by Ye, said he was suing the retailer. Gap Inc. fell into the red in the second quarter due to macro headwinds, sales declines and persistent issues of its own. And in July, president and chief executive officer Sonia Syngal abruptly left the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkk1s_0i3Ptuxl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftlX7_0i3Ptuxl00

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday first reported the corporate layoffs and calculated that they represented roughly 5 percent of the Gap’s 8,700 corporate employees. The maneuver will help the bottom line but more must be done to get the company back on track for the future and recapture the glow that Gap and Old Navy once had. However, Banana Republic has made strides by improving its fashion and seeing some recent lifts in sales.

The breakup between Ye and Gap was hardly surprising considering for the two years after the deal was announced there was widespread skepticism that the collaboration would ever work out, and with Yeezy Gap gaining no traction. There has only been limited product drops on occasion so far, and Ye has accused the retailer of failing to fulfill certain contractual obligations, such as creating Yeezy Gap-branded stores. His lawyer Nicholas Gravante said in a statement last Thursday that Ye was left with “no choice but to terminate their collaboration.”

Syngal has been replaced on an interim basis by Bob Martin, executive chairman of the board, until the company can find a permanent replacement. Additionally, Walmart Inc. executive Horacio “Haio” Barbeito became president and CEO of Old Navy, the value and family-oriented chain, and Gap’s biggest division, succeeding Nancy Green, who left in late April.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Walmart Plans to Hire Just 40,000 Workers This Holiday

Walmart Inc. is bringing fewer associates into the family for the holiday season — looking to hire just 40,000 U.S. workers as opposed to the 150,000 it sought last year. The sharp reduction highlights just how rampant inflation and the threat of a recession are hurting discount consumers and the retailers that cater to them.
ECONOMY
WWD

L’Oréal Is Acquiring Skinbetter Science

PARIS – L’Oréal said it has signed an agreement to acquire Skinbetter Science, a physician-dispensed, U.S.-based skin care brand.  Financial terms were not disclosed. More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsAll the Looks from L'Oréal Show at Paris Fashion WeekInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Skinbetter Science is among the fastest-growing medical-dispensed skin care brands in the country, according to the French beauty giant. Headquartered in Arizona, the company was cofounded in 2016 by Jonah Shacknai, Justin Smith and Seth Rodner, pharmaceutical industry professionals.  Skin care is the hottest beauty category today, thanks partly to the coronavirus pandemic, which has intensified consumers’ quest for...
BUSINESS
WWD

Sara Bland Jumps to PVH for Chief Strategy Role

PVH Corp. tapped Sara Bland to be executive vice president and chief strategy officer, starting Oct. 31. Bland — who was most recently executive vice president, global strategy at jeansmaker Kontoor Brands Inc. and before that worked at GlaxoSmithKline and PepsiCo — steps into the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent at a time of change.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020 Not only is the economy and all of fashion shaken up with ultra-high inflation and the threat of recession, PVH is executing on a new brand- and...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
New York State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
New York City, NY
Business
San Francisco, CA
Business
woodworkingnetwork.com

Steelcase to reduce spending and lay off 180 salaried positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A decline in incoming orders and lower than expected return-to-offìce trends in the Americas, has led Steelcase Inc. to implement a further reduction of planned spending including a reduction of approximately $20 million of annualized spending and the elimination of up to 180 salaried positions across America's core business and corporate functions.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast

FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's CEO, the Tennessee company...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

FedEx boss warns of a 'worldwide recession' and outlines plans to close stores, freeze hiring, trim hours, and park planes to cut costs

FedEx's CEO said he thought the world was heading into a recession. The company reported disappointing earnings, blaming reduced package demand and economic conditions. FedEx plans to cut costs by reducing flights, closing 90 retail stores, and trimming hours. FedEx's CEO thinks we're barreling toward a global recession. His comments...
BUSINESS
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Sonia Syngal
CNBC

Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.

From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
BUSINESS
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gap Inc#Layoffs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#The Wall Street Journal#Gap And Old Navy
Markets Insider

Interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond was concerned about wellbeing of the late CFO. He discussed taking a break before he died, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, died last Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's CEO and some board members were concerned about the CFO. The Journal, citing unnamed sources, said Arnal was stressed and had been discussing taking time off. The interim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Alibaba Launches Luxury Experience in Metaverse

Alibaba Group said it is “multiplying the ways that luxury brands can connect with China’s affluent shoppers in the metaverse” via the release of a series of digital upgrades as well as an augmented reality fashion show on Thursday.  The launch is part of the fifth anniversary of the company’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which Alibaba describes as “the largest online destination in China to host over 200 luxury brands from the five major luxury groups.” More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Janet Wang,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
WWD

PVH Foundation Commits $10M to Fashion Climate Fund

The Fashion Climate Fund that already counts industry heavyweights like H&M is adding a new lead partner and setting a game plan on funding deployment. PVH Corp., through its philanthropic arm, The PVH Foundation, is joining the $250 million climate fund spearheaded by San Francisco-based nonprofit the Apparel Impact Institute. Aii is an organization that is helping to clean up fashion supply chains with such programs as Clean by Design. PVH joins Lululemon, H&M Group and The Schmidt Family Foundation in funding solutions across the value chain that advance decarbonization. Each funder commits a minimum of $10 million to the Fashion...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up

The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
BUSINESS
WWD

Dick’s Sporting Goods Expands Partnership With Resale Company Out&Back Outdoor

Out&Back Outdoor, an online platform that buys and sells sports gear and clothing, is barely two years old, but it is already expanding its partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dick’s new outdoor specialty store Public Lands. The online resale platform recently revealed it added four new Dick’s Sporting Goods locations where customers can come in and sell unwanted gear and clothing, making it easier than mailing it in. The new locations are in Torrance and Santa Rosa, California; Portland, Oregon, and Midvale, Utah.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Out&Back already...
PORTLAND, OR
WWD

Taking on Fourth-quarter Challenges

As small to medium-sized businesses gear up for the all-important fourth quarter and holiday shopping season, they’re facing some prominent challenges this year. In this post-pandemic period, labor shortages, supply chain glitches and inflation are some of the headwinds merchants and brands face.  In this report, WWD hears from solution providers who share strategies for small to medium-sized businesses, SMBs, to deploy to engage shoppers and drive conversions (online and in-store). More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 Shipping Trends  Ritu Khanna, Shopify’s managing director of North America,...
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy