Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year.Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options.
When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours.
The following are some examples of the customer-focused improvements planned for Walmart stores across Missouri.
- Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
- Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
- Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
- New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the store for better line of sight and easier navigation
- Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage
- Modern, remodeled bathrooms
- A new health service room next to the pharmacy for private consultations and immunizations
- Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers
- Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the customer that is convenient, comfortable and affordable that offers an assortment of quality eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses
- Front-end transformations with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience
- Expansion of seasonal departments including a wider variety of merchandise
- Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay
Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location:
|1800 S Jefferson Ave
|Lebanon**
|MO
|65536
|885 E US Highway 60
|Monett
|MO
|65708
|350 Park Ridge Rd
|Sullivan
|MO
|63080
|724 Stadium West Blvd
|Jefferson City
|MO
|65109
|1309 NW 12th Ave
|Ava
|MO
|65608
|707 Walton Dr
|Farmington**
|MO
|63640
|1802 S Business 54
|Eldon
|MO
|65026
|101 Highway 47 E
|Troy**
|MO
|63379
|1501 S Range Line Rd
|Joplin**
|MO
|64804
|2623 W 7th St
|Joplin**
|MO
|64801
|1701 A Roy Dr
|Washington
|MO
|63090
|1 Memorial Dr
|Potosi
|MO
|63664
|1445 E Central Ct
|Union**
|MO
|63084
|650 S Truman Blvd
|Festus**
|MO
|63028
|3020 S Elliott Ave
|Aurora
|MO
|65605
|500 S Bishop Ave
|Rolla
|MO
|65401
|2825 N Kansas Expy.
|Springfield
|MO
|65803
|407 N State St
|Desloge
|MO
|63601
|1212 S Madison St
|Webb City
|MO
|64870
|415 Conley Rd
|Columbia
|MO
|65201
|1971 Wentzville Pkwy
|Wentzville
|MO
|63385
|1000 Ne Sam Walton Ln
|Lees Summit**
|MO
|64086
|3650 Stardust Dr
|Hannibal
|MO
|63401
|1661 Jungermann Rd
|Saint Peters**
|MO
|63304
|1007 N Douglass St
|Malden
|MO
|63863
|705 E Briggs Dr
|Macon
|MO
|63552
|653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd
|Fenton**
|MO
|63026
|333 E Walnut St
|Thayer**
|MO
|65791
|100 Ozark Dr
|Cuba**
|MO
|65453
|500 Warren County Ctr
|Warrenton
|MO
|63383
|18401 State Hwy 13
|Branson West**
|MO
|65737
|1307 Highway K
|O’ Fallon
|MO
|63366
|1600 East 7th St
|Joplin*
|MO
|64801
|3720 East Sunshine Street
|Springfield* **
|MO
|65809
|6100 Ronald Reagan Dr
|Lake Saint Louis**
|MO
|63367
|1900 Maplewood Commons Dr
|Maplewood
|MO
|63143
|3150 W Republic Rd
|Springfield* **
|MO
|65810
|3031 Mid Rivers Mall Dr
|St. Peters*
|MO
|63376
|1320 S Glenstone Ave
|Springfield* **
|MO
|65804
|3001 Oak Grove Road
|Poplar Bluff* **
|MO
|63901
|2021 Independence St
|Cape Girardeau* **
|MO
|63703
* Denotes Neighborhood Markets
