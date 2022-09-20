ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more

KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year.

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options.

When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours.

The following are some examples of the customer-focused improvements planned for Walmart stores across Missouri.

  • Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
  • Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
  • Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
  • New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the store for better line of sight and easier navigation
  • Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage
  • Modern, remodeled bathrooms
  • A new health service room next to the pharmacy for private consultations and immunizations
  • Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers
  • Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the customer that is convenient, comfortable and affordable that offers an assortment of quality eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses
  • Front-end transformations with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience
  • Expansion of seasonal departments including a wider variety of merchandise
  • Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay

Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location:

1800 S Jefferson Ave Lebanon** MO 65536
885 E US Highway 60 Monett MO 65708
350 Park Ridge Rd Sullivan MO 63080
724 Stadium West Blvd Jefferson City MO 65109
1309 NW 12th Ave Ava MO 65608
707 Walton Dr Farmington** MO 63640
1802 S Business 54 Eldon MO 65026
101 Highway 47 E Troy** MO 63379
1501 S Range Line Rd Joplin** MO 64804
2623 W 7th St Joplin** MO 64801
1701 A Roy Dr Washington MO 63090
1 Memorial Dr Potosi MO 63664
1445 E Central Ct Union** MO 63084
650 S Truman Blvd Festus** MO 63028
3020 S Elliott Ave Aurora MO 65605
500 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO 65401
2825 N Kansas Expy. Springfield MO 65803
407 N State St Desloge MO 63601
1212 S Madison St Webb City MO 64870
415 Conley Rd Columbia MO 65201
1971 Wentzville Pkwy Wentzville MO 63385
1000 Ne Sam Walton Ln Lees Summit** MO 64086
3650 Stardust Dr Hannibal MO 63401
1661 Jungermann Rd Saint Peters** MO 63304
1007 N Douglass St Malden MO 63863
705 E Briggs Dr Macon MO 63552
653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Fenton** MO 63026
333 E Walnut St Thayer** MO 65791
100 Ozark Dr Cuba** MO 65453
500 Warren County Ctr Warrenton MO 63383
18401 State Hwy 13 Branson West** MO 65737
1307 Highway K O’ Fallon MO 63366
1600 East 7th St Joplin* MO 64801
3720 East Sunshine Street Springfield* ** MO 65809
6100 Ronald Reagan Dr Lake Saint Louis** MO 63367
1900 Maplewood Commons Dr Maplewood MO 63143
3150 W Republic Rd Springfield* ** MO 65810
3031 Mid Rivers Mall Dr St. Peters* MO 63376
1320 S Glenstone Ave Springfield* ** MO 65804
3001 Oak Grove Road Poplar Bluff* ** MO 63901
2021 Independence St Cape Girardeau* ** MO 63703

* Denotes Neighborhood Markets

** Denotes completed remodels

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments

Vicki Johnson
3d ago

now u have to stock shelves unload trucks and self check so all they do is get rich way to go wally world

Reply
4
 

KOLR10 News

New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa to have a citywide garage sale today through the weekend

NIXA, Mo. — After being requested by many citizens in the town of Nixa, the city’s chamber of commerce has decided to hold a city-wide garage sale starting today, Sept. 22. The sale will list for the rest of the weekend, giving people looking for deals on used items a chance to find something for […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Holiday hiring starts early this year due to early holiday shopping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The holiday season is approaching fast, and retailers around southwest Missouri are rushing to hire staff to handle the onslaught of customers. Several businesses are hosting hiring events to bring in more employees. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s alone are hiring 3,500 people, with many of those positions right here in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

