Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year.

Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options.

When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours.

The following are some examples of the customer-focused improvements planned for Walmart stores across Missouri.

Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.

Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.

Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the store for better line of sight and easier navigation

Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage

Modern, remodeled bathrooms

A new health service room next to the pharmacy for private consultations and immunizations

Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers

Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the customer that is convenient, comfortable and affordable that offers an assortment of quality eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses

Front-end transformations with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience

Expansion of seasonal departments including a wider variety of merchandise

Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay

Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location:

1800 S Jefferson Ave Lebanon** MO 65536 885 E US Highway 60 Monett MO 65708 350 Park Ridge Rd Sullivan MO 63080 724 Stadium West Blvd Jefferson City MO 65109 1309 NW 12th Ave Ava MO 65608 707 Walton Dr Farmington** MO 63640 1802 S Business 54 Eldon MO 65026 101 Highway 47 E Troy** MO 63379 1501 S Range Line Rd Joplin** MO 64804 2623 W 7th St Joplin** MO 64801 1701 A Roy Dr Washington MO 63090 1 Memorial Dr Potosi MO 63664 1445 E Central Ct Union** MO 63084 650 S Truman Blvd Festus** MO 63028 3020 S Elliott Ave Aurora MO 65605 500 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO 65401 2825 N Kansas Expy. Springfield MO 65803 407 N State St Desloge MO 63601 1212 S Madison St Webb City MO 64870 415 Conley Rd Columbia MO 65201 1971 Wentzville Pkwy Wentzville MO 63385 1000 Ne Sam Walton Ln Lees Summit** MO 64086 3650 Stardust Dr Hannibal MO 63401 1661 Jungermann Rd Saint Peters** MO 63304 1007 N Douglass St Malden MO 63863 705 E Briggs Dr Macon MO 63552 653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Fenton** MO 63026 333 E Walnut St Thayer** MO 65791 100 Ozark Dr Cuba** MO 65453 500 Warren County Ctr Warrenton MO 63383 18401 State Hwy 13 Branson West** MO 65737 1307 Highway K O’ Fallon MO 63366 1600 East 7th St Joplin* MO 64801 3720 East Sunshine Street Springfield* ** MO 65809 6100 Ronald Reagan Dr Lake Saint Louis** MO 63367 1900 Maplewood Commons Dr Maplewood MO 63143 3150 W Republic Rd Springfield* ** MO 65810 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Dr St. Peters* MO 63376 1320 S Glenstone Ave Springfield* ** MO 65804 3001 Oak Grove Road Poplar Bluff* ** MO 63901 2021 Independence St Cape Girardeau* ** MO 63703

* Denotes Neighborhood Markets

** Denotes completed remodels

