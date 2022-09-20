ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: BART fixes power issues that caused stuck train on Transbay Tube, major delays

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area Rapid Transit officials announced Friday night that power issues that led to a disabled train inside the Transbay Tube and major delays through much of the day have been resolved.The agency said shortly before 11 p.m. that normal train service has been restored, nearly 16 hours after service became disrupted.According to BART spokesman Jim Allison, the issue began at 7:11 a.m. when a substation providing electricity to the trains in the tube went offline. Some 200 passengers were stranded for about two hours on a disabled train inside the tube, caused by electrical equipment problems...
WJLA

Reston Hospital unveils new labor, delivery floors for Northern Virginia families

RESTON, Va. (7News) — Expectant parents in Northern Virginia could be some of the first families to use Reston Hospital’s newly renovated labor and delivery rooms. The hospital wrapped up the post-partum floor this summer. Families are now greeted with a new lobby and moms get new beds, chairs and televisions to use. The staff is working with upgraded equipment and state-of-the-art nurses’ stations.
