SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area Rapid Transit officials announced Friday night that power issues that led to a disabled train inside the Transbay Tube and major delays through much of the day have been resolved.The agency said shortly before 11 p.m. that normal train service has been restored, nearly 16 hours after service became disrupted.According to BART spokesman Jim Allison, the issue began at 7:11 a.m. when a substation providing electricity to the trains in the tube went offline. Some 200 passengers were stranded for about two hours on a disabled train inside the tube, caused by electrical equipment problems...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO