Three motorcyclists are killed in high-speed game of 'chicken' at German biker event
Three German motorcyclists have died in a collision that police believe was the result of a game of 'chicken' where riders speed towards one another challenging the other to be the first to swerve away. The accident occurred on Saturday during a meeting of bikers organised by the Knieschleifer (Kneesliders)...
DC could soon eliminate right turns on red on some roads starting 2025
WASHINGTON (7News) — With New York City --- the only major jurisdiction to ban right turn on red a light --- a vote Tuesday in the D.C. Council, could have the city joining the New York City’s policy in 2025. The D.C. Council unanimously passed a measure that...
Update: BART fixes power issues that caused stuck train on Transbay Tube, major delays
SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area Rapid Transit officials announced Friday night that power issues that led to a disabled train inside the Transbay Tube and major delays through much of the day have been resolved.The agency said shortly before 11 p.m. that normal train service has been restored, nearly 16 hours after service became disrupted.According to BART spokesman Jim Allison, the issue began at 7:11 a.m. when a substation providing electricity to the trains in the tube went offline. Some 200 passengers were stranded for about two hours on a disabled train inside the tube, caused by electrical equipment problems...
Reston Hospital unveils new labor, delivery floors for Northern Virginia families
RESTON, Va. (7News) — Expectant parents in Northern Virginia could be some of the first families to use Reston Hospital’s newly renovated labor and delivery rooms. The hospital wrapped up the post-partum floor this summer. Families are now greeted with a new lobby and moms get new beds, chairs and televisions to use. The staff is working with upgraded equipment and state-of-the-art nurses’ stations.
