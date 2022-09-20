Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25
Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
