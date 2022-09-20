Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Gated Estate with Breathtaking Columbia River Views in Vancouver Listed at $4.795M
The Estate in Vancouver is a luxurious home of completely remodeled living space now available for sale. This home located at 7000 SE Riverside Dr, Vancouver, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,373 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Anderson-Benson – RE/MAX Equity Group (Phone: 360-241-0199) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Vancouver.
ClarkCountyToday
Trees, apples and cider: Vancouver celebrates the Old Apple Tree on Sat., Oct. 1
Planted in 1826 at Fort Vancouver, Vancouver’s venerable Old Apple Tree is the oldest apple tree in the Northwest and is considered the matriarch of Washington state’s apple industry. VANCOUVER – Vancouver’s popular Old Apple Tree Festival returns Sat., Oct. 1, at Old Apple Tree Park, 112 S.E....
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration
I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24
Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
WWEEK
Canard Is Living the Suburban Dream
We’re not talking the spongy Swanson’s TV dinner of (admittedly beloved) childhood memories, but a deliciously beefy slab of seared-and-seasoned, dry-aged ground brisket and chuck, with additional chunks of house-smoked brisket. Instead of corn and mashed potatoes, this upscale take on comfort food is accompanied by a side of hot-and-crispy frites tossed in rosemary garlic oil, while the gravy on the steak is a classically French mushroom-Madeira sauce, rather than American heartland brown. Fork it all together and you’ve almost got a haute poutine.
Motley Fool
10 Cities Where You Don't Need a Car
Ditching your car can easily save you thousands each year in gas, maintenance, and insurance costs. Cities that are the most walkable are usually those with extensive public transit systems that help you avoid the need for cars. Extensive use of bike lanes also help add to a car-free life...
Give your awesome Friday weather a hug goodbye
Friday forecast: Morning temps start in the low 50's for PDX. Afternoon opens up to partly cloudy skies with max temps in the low to mid 70's. 75 is the normal high for Portland in late September. After today, we throw normal out the window.
ClarkCountyToday
C-TRAN CEO Shawn Donaghy raises concerns with elements of Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s Modified Locally Preferred Alternative
Donaghy’s comments at Sept. 13 C-TRAN Board of Directors meeting included a report of ‘breakdowns in communication between IBR and partner agencies’. Just two months after members of the C-TRAN Board of Directors voted 8-1 to support the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s (IBR) Modified Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA), C-TRAN CEO Shawn Donaghy has expressed more concerns with elements of the project to replace the Interstate 5 Bridge.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Portland Galleria owners unveil $20M renovation project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Owners of the downtown Portland Galleria building, the one most pedestrians will know for the downstairs Target, unveiled their $20 million renovation project on Tuesday. Charlie Floberg of Unico Properties cut the ribbon at the building entrance, and attendees strolled into an art deco lobby. The...
hereisoregon.com
10 bird watching destinations around Oregon
It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
clarkcountylive.com
Girls Night Out, Camas Style
The 13th annual Camas Girls’ Night Out will be a vibrant evening of shopping, pampering, art, dining, and much more, all benefiting two local women’s health charities. The event is on Thursday, September 22nd from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Downtown Camas. Everyone is welcome to attend this fundraiser for breast and ovarian cancer awareness and action in support of the Pink Lemonade Project and the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon/SW Washington.
ClarkCountyToday
City of Vancouver officials ask for public input on web redesign
VANCOUVER – The city of Vancouver is developing a new website designed to enhance the user experience, making it easier to understand, navigate and find information. To help inform the design of the future site, the city is asking community members and those who use the website to take a short, anonymous user experience survey they launched this week. A survey invitation also appears as a pop-up when visiting the city’s homepage.
Eater
A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Southeast Division
A food cart pod — adjacent to the new Portland locale of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — will open this year, home to carts like the eclectic Nacheaux and wonton soup destination Mama Chow’s Kitchen. Reed Dow, who owns the building once home to the late-great Southeast Wine...
pdxmonthly.com
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits
After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
WWEEK
An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.
Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
Gonzalez fined $77,000 for discounted office space
City Council candidate can appeal the largest election penalty in Portland history.Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez was slapped with a hefty fine Tuesday, Sept. 20, for accepting — and failing to report — a steep discount on rent on his campaign office from real estate company Schnitzer Properties Management. The $77,000 fine — the biggest ever issued by the city's Small Donor Elections program — stems from an unreported in-kind contribution Gonzalez is accused of accepting from the company, which is owned by property magnate Jordan Schnitzer. Schnitzer personally donated $250 to Gonzalez in May. Program director Susan...
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
