myedmondsnews.com

Save the date: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8

Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to tour rain gardens in the Perrinville and Seaview neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 8. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, you’ll explore the process of...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Business owner transforms Juanita Creek section for migrating salmon

A Kirkland restaurant owner wondered why she didn’t see more salmon migrating through the section of Juanita Creek running along her property. So Cafe Juanita owner and executive chef Holly Smith took it upon herself to transform her portion of the creek — and give the migrating salmon a healthier highway.
KIRKLAND, WA
KING 5

Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. A rescue swimmer brought...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach

PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington

Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
CARNATION, WA
q13fox.com

Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program

EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!

SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds man honored for search and rescue work in Kittitas County

Edmonds resident Guy Mansfield and search and rescue teammate Lauren Heitman received a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Award of Merit this week for their extended work with the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit on the Devil’s Slide search for a deputy Seattle fire chief in November 2021.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel

You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
luxury-houses.net

Be the Stunning Display of Luxury Details and Serene Sunset Panorama in Seattle, this Newly-built and Modern Estate Hits Market for $3.575M

The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home among 8 stunning homes above Beach Drive now available for sale. This home located at 5626 SW Beach Drive, Seattle, Washington; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 4,674 square feet of living spaces. Call Carlene Pride (Phone: 206-619-3117), Ashley Santo Domingo (Phone: 206-499-2849) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

