myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8
Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to tour rain gardens in the Perrinville and Seaview neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 8. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, you’ll explore the process of...
MyNorthwest.com
Business owner transforms Juanita Creek section for migrating salmon
A Kirkland restaurant owner wondered why she didn’t see more salmon migrating through the section of Juanita Creek running along her property. So Cafe Juanita owner and executive chef Holly Smith took it upon herself to transform her portion of the creek — and give the migrating salmon a healthier highway.
Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. A rescue swimmer brought...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Fresh Pacific Oysters, fried and served with fries and Scotty’s special tartar sauce. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, but note that the special is available Friday and Saturday only.
myedmondsnews.com
Expect limited vehicle capacity on Edmonds-Kingston ferries Sunday due to Kitsap bike ride
Ferry customers on the Edmonds-Kingston route should plan for possible delays and limited vehicle capacity Sunday, Sept. 25 due to bicyclists using the ferries for the 28th Annual Kitsap Color Classic. In an alert sent Thursday night, Washington State Ferries said it is expecting “a lot of bikes” on the...
My Clallam County
County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach
PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
seattlerefined.com
6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington
Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
q13fox.com
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program
EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
KING-5
How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!
SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds man honored for search and rescue work in Kittitas County
Edmonds resident Guy Mansfield and search and rescue teammate Lauren Heitman received a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Award of Merit this week for their extended work with the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit on the Devil’s Slide search for a deputy Seattle fire chief in November 2021.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
myedmondsnews.com
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
KING-5
Fried chicken, Korean-style: Everett restaurant earns rave reviews for gourmet comfort food
EVERETT, Wash. — If the search for perfect fried chicken takes you to Snohomish County, your destination may be a small restaurant tucked in the back corner of an Everett shopping center. Sweet Radish makes mouthwatering wings, thighs, chicken strips, and sandwiches, wrapped in the kind of sleek packaging...
myedmondsnews.com
Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel
You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
Skagit Valley shelter at full capacity after taking in over 120 dogs from 'abysmal' conditions
CONCRETE, Wash. - The Humane Society of Skagit Valley is asking for patience as they had to temporarily close to the public after reaching full capacity with the seizure of over 120 dogs from a home in Concrete. The dogs were seized from two properties in Skagit County on Sept....
KUOW
Bolt Creek Fire is 95% contained. Smoke continues to drift into Western Washington
The Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County is now 95% contained after charring more than 10,000 acres this month. But it's still burning and pumping out lots of smoke. Part of Highway 2 closed to through traffic between Index and Skykomish. Meanwhile, the smaller Goat Rocks Fire continues to burn...
luxury-houses.net
Be the Stunning Display of Luxury Details and Serene Sunset Panorama in Seattle, this Newly-built and Modern Estate Hits Market for $3.575M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home among 8 stunning homes above Beach Drive now available for sale. This home located at 5626 SW Beach Drive, Seattle, Washington; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 4,674 square feet of living spaces. Call Carlene Pride (Phone: 206-619-3117), Ashley Santo Domingo (Phone: 206-499-2849) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
