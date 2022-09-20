ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18

By Tony Mirones
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go.

This guy is neutered and housebroken. When he woke up from his nap on a Monday, he rushed outside and zoomed around the play area at the shelter. He loves toys. Before leaving his room, he turned around and grabbed his bone and pranced around with it as if it were a crown of jewels.

Paz, like any dog that has lived at the FCDS for more than 14 days can be adopted for the price of a dog license, $18.

Scroll through a recent list of dogs below and click on the links to learn more about their behavior and needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1FtA_0i3PrJfo00

PAZ

Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022
Age: 3 Years 5 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 66 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter
Favorite
Rescue Only
Foster Me!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8epz_0i3PrJfo00

BRAD PIT

Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022
Age: 5 Years 9 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 56.2 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite
Red Dot Dog
Run Club Participant
GOOFBALL
No Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP4vH_0i3PrJfo00

LANCELOT

Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022
Age: 7 Years 9 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 63 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Black
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sClGe_0i3PrJfo00

PERRY

Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022
Age:
Breed: Pit Bull / Boxer
Weight: 53 Ibs
Size:
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Male
Free Spirit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToLV2_0i3PrJfo00

SMOKEY

Date In Shelter: 5/12/2022
Age: 2 Years 3 Months 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 60.4 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
Go Getter
PHOTO COURTESY FCDS

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

