Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Norfolk-based USS Monterey is decommissioned

NORFOLK, Va. — The crew of the Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) said goodbye to their warship in a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk. Plankowners, including the ship's first commanding officer as well as former crew members, celebrated the Monterey's distinguished 32-year history of naval service on September 16.
13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try

Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
13newsnow.com

Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
PennLive.com

The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion

During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
13News Now

Commercial barge catches fire in Chesapeake, no one hurt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial barge caught fire in Chesapeake Friday morning, but nobody was hurt. Lt. Robert Warren, a spokesman for the fire department, said it was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room. Everyone...
13News Now

13News Now

