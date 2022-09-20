Read full article on original website
Norfolk-based USS Monterey is decommissioned
NORFOLK, Va. — The crew of the Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) said goodbye to their warship in a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk. Plankowners, including the ship's first commanding officer as well as former crew members, celebrated the Monterey's distinguished 32-year history of naval service on September 16.
17-year-old Komodo dragon at Virginia Aquarium passes away
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its long-time Komodo dragons that spent more than 15 years there. The dragon, Sanchez, lived to be 17 years old, the aquarium said in a news release. "He loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls...
Two Coast Guard cutters return to Hampton Roads after long deployments
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — This week, two Coast Guard cutters and their crews returned to Portsmouth. The USCGC Bear got back on Tuesday after 10 weeks underway, and the USCGC Legare is scheduled to arrive mid-morning on Wednesday. They'd been at sea for 11 weeks. The Bear and its 100...
Name of pilot, passenger released after hang glider crash off Outer Banks
DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Police released the names of the individuals involved in a hang glider crash off the Outer Banks earlier this week. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people when it malfunctioned Wednesday morning and landed in the ocean, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores.
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
Virginia man carves remarkable 1600-foot-long wooden chain
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Capeville, Virginia, a few miles from Kiptopeke State park, you'll find 83-year-old John Morris.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival sets up for sandsculpting competition
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Neptune Festival is gearing up for one of its most iconic annual events: sandsculpting!. Throughout the week, the event's Facebook page has shared videos of organizers bringing in piles of sand and pumping water into a giant tent on the Oceanfront. Machines hauled...
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
13News Now Vault: The Neptune Festival back in 1984
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s one of the most prized events at the Oceanfront. The Virginia Beach Neptune Festival turns 48 this year. A packed boardwalk, art, music, and sand sculpting are some of the many draws that bring hundreds of thousands of people back every year. In...
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Maker Fest 2022 returns to Portsmouth Sept. 24
Maker Fest 2022 in Portsmouth will take place on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Children's Museum of Virginia, The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be participating.
15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try
Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Red flag advisory up as Hurricane Fiona sends rip currents to Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hurricane Fiona is miles away from Virginia Beach's Oceanfront, but the storm's effects kept the beach largely empty. Strong rip currents, gusty winds and big waves caused a red flag advisory to go into effect. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
2 fallen Virginia Beach police officers honored with new street names
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are two newly-named streets in Virginia Beach that honor fallen law enforcement officers, according to a news release. Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William (Bill) Black died while working in a helicopter crash on July 11, 1979. Their helicopter...
The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion
During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
Commercial barge catches fire in Chesapeake, no one hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial barge caught fire in Chesapeake Friday morning, but nobody was hurt. Lt. Robert Warren, a spokesman for the fire department, said it was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room. Everyone...
