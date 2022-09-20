Pam Novak has been promoted by Napa Valley-based C. Mondavi & Family to the post of vice president of marketing. “Pam has demonstrated throughout her career the ability to speak to all consumer segments while driving brand awareness with the trade and distributors alike. Her appointment to this important role as the Marketing steward of our historic wines, as well as new brands integrating into our portfolio, is exciting,” stated David Brown, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, in the announcement.

