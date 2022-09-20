Read full article on original website
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Photos: San Rafael business is focus of Impact Marin event
North Bay Business Journal annual Impact Main gathering this year included a discussion by San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin and Vice Mayor Rachel Kertz about issues facing the city such as homelessness, and creating outdoor restaurant areas. The Sept. 22 afternoon event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County eyes former school for farmworker housing
Napa County is pondering whether to try to buy the vacant Carneros/Stone Bridge school in the rural Carneros area and turn the site into a farmworkers' housing center with 60 beds. The county Board of Supervisors is getting advice from Carneros Cares, a group of about 50 residents — to...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley wine firm C. Mondavi promotes for top marketing post
Pam Novak has been promoted by Napa Valley-based C. Mondavi & Family to the post of vice president of marketing. “Pam has demonstrated throughout her career the ability to speak to all consumer segments while driving brand awareness with the trade and distributors alike. Her appointment to this important role as the Marketing steward of our historic wines, as well as new brands integrating into our portfolio, is exciting,” stated David Brown, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, in the announcement.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California Coastal Conservancy funds study to create climate hub at Sonoma Developmental Center
The California Coastal Conservancy on Thursday approved a $250,000 grant to explore an addition to the Sonoma Developmental Center redevelopment project that would invest in climate research and rehabilitation. Doug Bosco, chairperson of the conservancy’s board, said it represented a “major change” to the project’s current $100 million redevelopment project,...
KTVU FOX 2
California loosening mask recommendations as COVID levels remain low
OAKLAND, Calif. - Mask requirements are easing in California. As of Friday, the state is no longer recommending everyone mask up indoors. For months, California's public health leaders have been recommending masking inside public settings -- whether you’re vaccinated or not. But that's changing now. "We’re kind of at...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Some lose, some win: How Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano small-business sentiment stacks up to national optimism
Top-level findings from two high-profile national studies released this month show small businesses have recovered from the pandemic in a big way. In one survey, American Express found small businesses nearly doubled revenue between July 2021 and July 2022, although profits remained flat because of economic challenges that include inflationary pressures and difficulties with recruitment and retention.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Tourists keep coming to Sonoma County wineries even as tasting fees increase
Winery tourism remained relatively strong in Sonoma County over the summer as visitors continued to come out to sip on lush pinot noir and swirl bright chardonnay as the pandemic waned and fall arrived. The crowds have returned at most spots ― though not at a pre-pandemic level, according to...
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Positive test for pot, but not impaired? New California labor law aims to address that
On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 10 cannabis-related bills into law. The one most likely to effect company-worker relations changes the rules for employee drug testing. “It is a big deal,” Lisa Ann Hilario, partner with Spaulding McCullough & Tansil law firm in Santa Rosa, said of Assembly Bill 2188. “Because the use of cannabis is legal in California you had people disqualified for jobs or facing discipline from jobs if they came up with a positive cannabis test even if they were not impaired at work.”
NBC Bay Area
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast home prices tick up in August, but interest rate rise is taking a bite
North Bay home prices ticked up last month in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, but Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties followed the San Francisco Bay Area trend in downward price movement from July, according to the latest data. That’s the anticipated market reaction to rapidly rising mortgage interest rates amid...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
