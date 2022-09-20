ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Photos: San Rafael business is focus of Impact Marin event

North Bay Business Journal annual Impact Main gathering this year included a discussion by San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin and Vice Mayor Rachel Kertz about issues facing the city such as homelessness, and creating outdoor restaurant areas. The Sept. 22 afternoon event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa County eyes former school for farmworker housing

Napa County is pondering whether to try to buy the vacant Carneros/Stone Bridge school in the rural Carneros area and turn the site into a farmworkers' housing center with 60 beds. The county Board of Supervisors is getting advice from Carneros Cares, a group of about 50 residents — to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley wine firm C. Mondavi promotes for top marketing post

Pam Novak has been promoted by Napa Valley-based C. Mondavi & Family to the post of vice president of marketing. “Pam has demonstrated throughout her career the ability to speak to all consumer segments while driving brand awareness with the trade and distributors alike. Her appointment to this important role as the Marketing steward of our historic wines, as well as new brands integrating into our portfolio, is exciting,” stated David Brown, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, in the announcement.
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California Coastal Conservancy funds study to create climate hub at Sonoma Developmental Center

The California Coastal Conservancy on Thursday approved a $250,000 grant to explore an addition to the Sonoma Developmental Center redevelopment project that would invest in climate research and rehabilitation. Doug Bosco, chairperson of the conservancy’s board, said it represented a “major change” to the project’s current $100 million redevelopment project,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California loosening mask recommendations as COVID levels remain low

OAKLAND, Calif. - Mask requirements are easing in California. As of Friday, the state is no longer recommending everyone mask up indoors. For months, California's public health leaders have been recommending masking inside public settings -- whether you’re vaccinated or not. But that's changing now. "We’re kind of at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Some lose, some win: How Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano small-business sentiment stacks up to national optimism

Top-level findings from two high-profile national studies released this month show small businesses have recovered from the pandemic in a big way. In one survey, American Express found small businesses nearly doubled revenue between July 2021 and July 2022, although profits remained flat because of economic challenges that include inflationary pressures and difficulties with recruitment and retention.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Positive test for pot, but not impaired? New California labor law aims to address that

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 10 cannabis-related bills into law. The one most likely to effect company-worker relations changes the rules for employee drug testing. “It is a big deal,” Lisa Ann Hilario, partner with Spaulding McCullough & Tansil law firm in Santa Rosa, said of Assembly Bill 2188. “Because the use of cannabis is legal in California you had people disqualified for jobs or facing discipline from jobs if they came up with a positive cannabis test even if they were not impaired at work.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA

