SFGate

West: More sanctions, isolation if Putin carries out threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — How do American leaders and their allies intend to respond if President Vladimir Putin seeks to escalate his way out of a bad situation on Ukraine’s battlefields, and makes good on renewed threats of annexing territory or even using nuclear weapons?. At least to start...
SFGate

Belarus opposition says fate of country, Ukraine intertwined

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The fate of Belarus and Ukraine are “interconnected,” and both countries must fight together to safeguard their very existence because Russia doesn’t view them as independent sovereign states, Belarus' opposition leader said Friday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after Russian ally...
SFGate

After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Independent

January 6 committee adviser says White House called rioter during Capitol insurrection

The White House switchboard connected a phone call to a Capitol rioter while the attack on Congress was underway, a former adviser to the January 6 committee claims."I only know one end of that call," Denver Riggleman, a technical adviser who worked with the congressional, told 60 Minutes. "I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more."Mr Riggleman, a former military intelligence officer and Republican congressman from Virginia, is the author of a forthcoming...
SFGate

They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights...
SFGate

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese scientific ship bristling with surveillance equipment docked in a Sri Lankan port. Hundreds of fishing boats anchored for months at a time among disputed islands in the South China Sea. And ocean-going ferries, built to be capable of carrying heavy vehicles and large loads of people.
Liz Truss
Joe Biden
Emmanuel Macron
Kim Darroch
Margaret Thatcher
SFGate

Today in History: September 24, "60 Minutes" premieres

Today is Saturday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year. On Sept. 24, 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Virginia. On this date:. In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s...
SFGate

There’s Something Fishy Happening Between Gab and a Far-Right GOP Candidate

When far-right Republican Joe Kent announced he was running for Congress in February of 2021, he also signed up for Gab — a social meda platform that even fellow Republicans have called a “cesspool of bigotry and anti-semitism.” But for almost a year after Kent’s announcement, his Gab his account didn’t exactly take off, languishing at a couple thousand followers well into the summer.
