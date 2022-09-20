Read full article on original website
West: More sanctions, isolation if Putin carries out threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — How do American leaders and their allies intend to respond if President Vladimir Putin seeks to escalate his way out of a bad situation on Ukraine’s battlefields, and makes good on renewed threats of annexing territory or even using nuclear weapons?. At least to start...
Belarus opposition says fate of country, Ukraine intertwined
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The fate of Belarus and Ukraine are “interconnected,” and both countries must fight together to safeguard their very existence because Russia doesn’t view them as independent sovereign states, Belarus' opposition leader said Friday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after Russian ally...
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
January 6 committee adviser says White House called rioter during Capitol insurrection
The White House switchboard connected a phone call to a Capitol rioter while the attack on Congress was underway, a former adviser to the January 6 committee claims."I only know one end of that call," Denver Riggleman, a technical adviser who worked with the congressional, told 60 Minutes. "I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more."Mr Riggleman, a former military intelligence officer and Republican congressman from Virginia, is the author of a forthcoming...
They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights...
Giorgia Meloni may become Italy's 1st far-right leader since World War II
Far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni is favored to be voted in as Italy's next prime minister Sunday. Her Brothers of Italy party has roots in the neo-fascist movement that emerged after World War II.
Iran restricts internet as Mahsa Amini protest deaths mount and UN calls for investigation
Iranian authorities say they will restrict internet access in the country until calm is restored to the streets, as protests over the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police rock the Islamic Republic.
China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach
BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese scientific ship bristling with surveillance equipment docked in a Sri Lankan port. Hundreds of fishing boats anchored for months at a time among disputed islands in the South China Sea. And ocean-going ferries, built to be capable of carrying heavy vehicles and large loads of people.
Today in History: September 24, "60 Minutes" premieres
Today is Saturday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year. On Sept. 24, 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Virginia. On this date:. In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s...
There’s Something Fishy Happening Between Gab and a Far-Right GOP Candidate
When far-right Republican Joe Kent announced he was running for Congress in February of 2021, he also signed up for Gab — a social meda platform that even fellow Republicans have called a “cesspool of bigotry and anti-semitism.” But for almost a year after Kent’s announcement, his Gab his account didn’t exactly take off, languishing at a couple thousand followers well into the summer.
