yea there was nothing too worry about in the 60s 70s and 80s then came the 90s a different group of people with no regard for there neighbors they came and saw the innocence and generosity of people of sioux falls and figured it was opportunity to commit crime.
back in the day , there was one bridge into main downtown Sioux Falls. Philips Avenue was the main shopping destination even Lewis Drug was downtown you could walk down the street any street in Sioux Falls and be greeted with hello 👋 or how are you ?. I grew up hanging out downtown Sioux Falls where my father and mother work I sacked groceries at sunshine foods for years I would see folks whom had sacked groceries for , leave your doors unlocked you knew your neighbors they knew you. not any more with growth come the growing pain bigger is not always the best . ☹
Sioux Falls not a safe city anymore. Liked the olden days where you could walk around outside at night and not be afraid.
