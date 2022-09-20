Read full article on original website
When The San Francisco 49ers announced that Trey Lance was to undergo surgery on a severely broken ankle with ligament damage, it put a damper on their still-young season. Sure, to some, the idea of putting Jimmy Garoppolo back under center was anything but a downgrade, as the veteran signal caller did lead the team to the NFC Championship game last year, but 2022 was supposed to be the year when fans finally got to see if Lance could be the guy moving forward. If it worked out, the Niners would be able to field the same passing game they’re known for with an incredibly dynamic rushing attack bolstered by Lance’s legs. And if not? Well, Jimmy G would still be there after restructuring his contract; that’s something, right?
The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with a lot of injuries to start the season, but they will get one key piece back on the field for Week 3. The 49ers did not list tight end George Kittle on Friday’s injury report, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Kittle would make his season debut Sunday with no restrictions.
Despite glowing reviews from the organization, the Giants' director of pitching has only worked remotely all of 2022.
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:20 p.m. MT. The prime-time showdown will be nationally televised on NBC and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
The San Francisco 49ers shared some good news Friday, announcing that tight end George Kittle will be available Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. Kittle missed the first two games of the season due to a groin injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about Kittle’s return to the team during a recent appearance on KNBR.
