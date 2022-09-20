Read full article on original website
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
nbc15.com
State Superintendent delivers State of Education address on K-12 schools
nbc15.com
Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Moms On a Mission is a group of parents trying to provide a safe environment for students during open lunch hour at East High School. According to a police report, one student sustained injuries after an altercation between four other Madison Metropolitan School District students on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male needed medical aid but is expected to recover and the four students who attacked him could face charges.
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
fox47.com
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured. In an incident report, police said officers responded to the school just before 2 p.m. for a report of a battery. The victim, a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom around lunch when the group approached him and attacked him.
nbc15.com
More than 28,000 of Wisconsin’s youngest children receive first COVID-19 shot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 9% of children between six months and four years old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the state Department of Health Services indicated. The health agency confirmed that it updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to add...
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again
MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
nbc15.com
Four Ukrainian families embrace their culture in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four Ukrainian families recently resettled in Stoughton. Friday they were welcomed by their new community with old traditions. Stoughton resettlement assistance program helped families transition to life here in the United States. Wisconsin is home to 75,000 refugees. A member of the program, Sharon Mason-Boersma says this weekend is about celebrating Ukrainian culture.
nbc15.com
State Patrol: Aerial enforcement happening in Dane Co. Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials will have eyes from the skies this weekend as they conduct aerial enforcement in three counties, including Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it will monitor Friday on I-94 in Dane County and Dunn County. It will also head to WIS 57/County Y in Door County on Saturday.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Dane County court records indicate that a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon was filed...
etxview.com
Tim Michels: Woke politics, gender ideology frustrating Wisconsin parents
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
nbc15.com
Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station. The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities...
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
nbc15.com
Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner
nbc15.com
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: One-third of Wisconsin voters see PFAS as serious issue
MARINETTE, Wis. — In an Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll, a third of likely Wisconsin voters polled say they consider PFAS to be either somewhat or very serious. Two-thirds say PFAS is not very serious, not at all serious, they didn’t know or they refused to answer. But...
Daily Cardinal
Evers proposes state constitutional amendment to enable referendum on Wisconsin abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers announced his latest plan to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban Wednesday, calling the Legislature into a special session to vote on an amendment that would allow Wisconsinites to change state law through referendum. “The will of the people is the law of the land,” Evers told...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison students show their gratitude for donors during ‘Thank a Badger Day’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Thank a Badger Day,’ University of Wisconsin-Madison students had the chance to hand-write thank you cards for university donors and supporters Wednesday. Students could stop by three locations around the university where they could write their letter(s), grab some free refreshments...
nbc15.com
Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year-long study of the employment of African Americans in the greater Madison area has revealed inequities in the workplace. The survey was conducted by the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison and revealed that African Americans are consistently not getting promotions and advancements in many sectors.
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
