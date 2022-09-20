ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVVkR_0i3PqQV200

I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach.

First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.

Not to mention, the majority of Auburn fans didn’t want Harsin in the first place, and many wanted him fired after his first season last year, along with the rumors that he was having an affair with a girl he brought with him to Auburn from Boise State to work at the school.

It’s been a big shitstorm down on the plains, and as seriously as Auburn takes their football, they’re about to blow a gasket.

Maybe that’s the reason behind why this full on guys and girls brawl happened in the stands during the blowout on Saturday…

Viral footage from the Auburn-Penn State game shows what appears to be a number of college guys and girls getting into a fist fight, and things got pretty ugly.

A dude was fighting another dude, while a girl started wailing on one of the guys, and next thing you know two of the guys started to roll around on the concrete steps, resulting in one of them getting body slammed.

I’m guessing a little too much day drinking and god awful football got the best of these people, along with wearing jeans in the Auburn heat in mid-September, where it’s still hotter than hell.

Who knows… but mommy and daddy probably aren’t gonna be too proud to see their sons and daughters faces across the internet.

Oh well.

It’s still funnier than shit…

Comments / 128

carole gerst
2d ago

it's pretty sad when people get this upset over a football game I have to wonder about the mentality of people who carry on like this! I think everybody needs to back up and look at what is really important in life surely this is not one of those occasions

Reply(18)
45
Virgo Rule
2d ago

The only good thing I can say about this is, hands was thrown instead of guns being pulled out shooting innocent people. But this is still unacceptable.

Reply(7)
26
Sandy Hover
2d ago

And if the guy had hit the woman, who was pummeling him, people would be up in arms. We no longer have any civility in this country.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165

ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

197K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy