Brad Kort
3d ago
Children shouldn't have their hormones manipulated.
11
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot tells McDonald's CEO to 'educate himself' after he warns of rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back at the CEO of McDonald’s after he highlighted the difficulty rising crime in the city has caused for his business, telling him he needs to "educate himself" on the matter. "I think what would have been helpful is for the McDonald's...
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
fox32chicago.com
Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain
CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
Darren Bailey coming under fire from Chicago families affected by gun violence for PAC ads that endorse him
Illinois Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey is being called upon to condemn TV ads put out by a conservative political action committee Play By The Rules that highlight Chicago’s violent crime.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Lightfoot unveil design plans for new Chicago tech hub
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a model of the first building in what's planned to become a riverfront, tech office campus between the South Loop and Chinatown. "And with that, I'm proud to share with you what DPI's headquarters will look like," Pritzker said.
One question: what do other Americans think of Chicago?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Chicago?
fox32chicago.com
Chicago park rededicated to honor German-Jewish poet killed in Holocaust
CHICAGO - A Northwest Side Chicago park has been rededicated to honor a German-Jewish poet who was killed in the Holocaust. Kolmar Park is now named for Gertrud Kolmar. The park was formerly named for Kolmar Avenue, which referenced a town on the border of France and Germany. Neighbors have...
Mother of teen shot in Pilsen describes confusion, terror at scene
CHICAGO — The mother of a teen who was shot in the head last week is now speaking out about her 13-year-old son. Axel Robledo was shot around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday September 13 near 21st Place and Wood in Pilsen. Chicago police said he was outside with a family member when two people walked up […]
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Crime Extents: Restaurant Worker Shot and Injured
WLS-TV in Chicago reports, According to Chicago police. A restaurant worker was injured in a Friday night drive-by shooting in the West Loop. According to police, the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk outside Aberdeen Tap in the 1100-block of West Hubbard. Around midnight, someone in a white Durango began shooting toward the restaurant.
Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Father Tom’s welcome lives on
Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. Back in the June 10 edition of the Greater Southwest News-Herald, we talked about the passing of the Rev. Tom Mescall, who would become the last pastor of St. Adrian Parish before it was combined with Queen of the Universe. In honor...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago animal hospitals seeing shortage of doctors
If you're a pet owner, good luck getting an appointment. There's a global staffing shortage of veterinarians and veterinary staff that's hitting local clinics and hospitals.
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
fox32chicago.com
United Center arena workers protest, demand livable wages ahead of major two-night event
CHICAGO - A planned protest occurred Thursday night at the United Center. Arena workers are calling on their employer — Compass Group and Levy Restaurants — to agree to a new contract with fair and livable wages. Union leaders say the majority of their members are receiving government...
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Prisoner captured after escaping from Chicago Hospital: CPD
CHICAGO - A prisoner escaped from a hospital on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon. The prisoner was reportedly at Thorek Hospital located in the Uptown neighborhood at 850 W Irving Park Road. He was apprehended by police at 4:28 pm in 4100 block of North Clarendon, Chicago police said. He...
blockclubchicago.org
Freshly Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen To Install Security Cameras Across Ward As One Of His First Moves
LINCOLN PARK — Newly appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said he will install new cameras throughout Lincoln Park, Old Town and the Gold Coast as one of his first initiatives. Knudsen, who was sworn in Wednesday, told Block Club he’s looking into how other lakefront aldermen have used their...
