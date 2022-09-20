ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brad Kort
3d ago

Children shouldn't have their hormones manipulated.

fox32chicago.com

Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain

CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker, Lightfoot unveil design plans for new Chicago tech hub

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a model of the first building in what's planned to become a riverfront, tech office campus between the South Loop and Chinatown. "And with that, I'm proud to share with you what DPI's headquarters will look like," Pritzker said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago park rededicated to honor German-Jewish poet killed in Holocaust

CHICAGO - A Northwest Side Chicago park has been rededicated to honor a German-Jewish poet who was killed in the Holocaust. Kolmar Park is now named for Gertrud Kolmar. The park was formerly named for Kolmar Avenue, which referenced a town on the border of France and Germany. Neighbors have...
CHICAGO, IL
#Transgender Youth#The Chicago Tribune
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Crime Extents: Restaurant Worker Shot and Injured

WLS-TV in Chicago reports, According to Chicago police. A restaurant worker was injured in a Friday night drive-by shooting in the West Loop. According to police, the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk outside Aberdeen Tap in the 1100-block of West Hubbard. Around midnight, someone in a white Durango began shooting toward the restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Father Tom's welcome lives on

Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. Back in the June 10 edition of the Greater Southwest News-Herald, we talked about the passing of the Rev. Tom Mescall, who would become the last pastor of St. Adrian Parish before it was combined with Queen of the Universe. In honor...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Prisoner captured after escaping from Chicago Hospital: CPD

CHICAGO - A prisoner escaped from a hospital on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon. The prisoner was reportedly at Thorek Hospital located in the Uptown neighborhood at 850 W Irving Park Road. He was apprehended by police at 4:28 pm in 4100 block of North Clarendon, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL

