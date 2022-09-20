Read full article on original website
Related
Bismarck’s Bizaare Week – Rollovers All Over Town – Why?
Here is hoping you have never driven by OR been IN a rollover before. Take a good look at the cover picture of this article, although this was not taken here in North Dakota, it's still a perfect example of a violent scene - a car that's been completely rolled over, upside down with smashed windows and debris scattered all over the place - the very first thing that comes into your mind when you see this is "Sure hope nobody was hurt", followed shortly by "How in the world does this happen?" - That last question has been asked a ton this week by others here in Bismarck. Some people that I have talked to have their own idea, a co-worker thinks that too many people are texting and driving "Every time I'm out on the back of my boyfriend's motorcycle, I see about six out of every ten drivers distracted by their phone..." So what is up with the rash of rollovers in Bismarck this past week?
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0