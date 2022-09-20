Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Styled Her Tiger-Print Pantaleggings With Credit-Card Earrings
Kim Kardashian seems to be upgrading the Balenciaga pantaleggings she's helped popularize. On Tuesday, September 20, the business mogul appeared on "Good Morning America" in a mustard yellow pair imprinted with a tiger motif. She styled the garment with a black turtleneck glove top and accessorized with oversized Balenciaga sunglasses and a large fluffy version of the brand's viral Hourglass bag. Also worth noting were her rectangular earrings, which were shaped to resemble credit cards.
Lizzo Sparkles in a Thigh-High Slit Skirt For Tour Promo Teaser
Lizzo is currently gearing up for her fall North American tour, Lizzo: The "Special" Tour. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram yesterday, Sept. 22, to post a reel promoting the highly anticipated tour. In the video, she pops up from underneath a stage, lip-syncing to her single "The Sign," with an onscreen caption that reads, "POV YOU GOT TICKETS TO MY TOUR." She wore a pink embellished iridescent bodysuit with a coordinating wraparound thigh-high slit skirt. The Yitty founder paired the cowlneck bodysuit/skirt combo with matching pink combat boots, which appeared to be embellished in crystals. Lizzo captioned the post, "I CANT BELIEVE WE IN SUNRISE FLORIDA TOMORROW 😫😫😫."
Heidi and Leni Klum Match in Edgy Outfits at Milan Fashion Week
Supermodel mother-daughter duo Heidi and Leni Klum were spotted at Milan Fashion Week, where they attended the About You runway show at Zona Farini on Sept. 20. Coordinating their looks flawlessly for the red carpet arrival, Heidi opted for the more ornate design of the two: a sparkling, embellished oversize blazer from Falguni Shane Peacock India with a plunging neckline, which she wore as a dress, teamed with black spandex over-the-knee boots from Casadei.
Margot Robbie's Supermodel Nails Are a Chic Nod to the '90s
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Contributor. Margot Robbie is once again championing the minimal-manicure aesthetic with her latest nail look. On Sept. 21, the actor attended the premiere of her latest film, "Amsterdam," in London, England, wearing a '90s-supermodel manicure that perfectly complemented her spellbinding Celine gown.
Khloé Kardashian's Chrome French Manicure Features Another Fun Trend
Image Source: Getty/SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 / Contributor. Khloé Kardashian's latest manicure combines trending colors and elevated nail art for a look that's both fashionable and classic. The entrepreneur posted a video unboxing a new limited-edition launch from Kendall Jenner's tequila line. 818, putting her gorgeous chrome french manicure on full display.
Simone Biles Is Welcoming Fall in a Printed Turtleneck Minidress
After a summer of sporting stylish corset tops, carefree denim cutoffs, and striking bikinis, Simone Biles is embracing fall fashion. On Sept. 22, the gymnast posed in a turtleneck dress that has all the elements of a transitional outfit: a high neck, long sleeves, and a graphic brushstroke print in cool tones that evokes movement. Meanwhile, the shorter hemline offers a playful touch, preserving the subtle spirit of summer.
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Road to Happily Ever After Is Rocky in "Shotgun Wedding" Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are finally walking down the aisle. The actors are appearing alongside each other in the upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding," which has long been in the works. And now, finally, we have a first look at the action-packed affair from director Jason Moore, who previously helmed "Pitch Perfect."
Dwayne Johnson Has 3 Leading Ladies in His Life: Meet His Daughters
Dwayne Johnson has obviously made his mark as an actor, a wrestler, and one of the hottest stars out there, but he's also a proud family man. In fact, the "Black Adam" actor is a girl dad, and loves living with the title, often boasting about his daughters-only status on social media.
Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink For a Black Cutout Cape Dress at the "Amsterdam" Premiere
Setting aside her neon "Barbie" wardrobe for the "Amsterdam" premiere, Margot Robbie made a stylish red carpet appearance in London on Sept. 21. Joined by director David O. Russell and her fellow castmates — including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough — the actress arrived in a black cutout dress with a sheer floor-length cape by Celine. Her sheer cape wrapped around her neck like a statement scarf and trailed behind as she floated through Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
See What Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh Wore to the "Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet
The "Don't Worry Darling" press tour has been quite the fashionable affair, bringing together the star-studded cast including Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, and director Olivia Wilde. From a glitzy red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival in Italy to a chic photo call in New York City on Sept. 19, the premiere events have been garnering plenty of buzz.
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Dress Has a Lace-Up Back Threaded Through Silver Rings
Priyanka Chopra knows how to do date-night style. On Sept. 21, the "Matrix Resurrections" actor was photographed on an evening out with husband Nick Jonas in New York City, where the pair swung by her Indian restaurant, Sona, in the Gramercy neighborhood. She chose a comfortable yet elegant look for the outing, wearing a fitted black Khaite dress alongside the singer's vibrant ensemble.
Brad Pitt Joins the Growing List of Celebrities With Skin-Care Lines
Brad Pitt is entering the skin-care game with the rest of Hollywood. Much like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba — the list goes on — before him, Pitt created his own brand: Le Domaine, touted as an ultra-scientific and natural approach to anti-aging. The line of products were unveiled in an interview with Vogue on Sept. 21.
Kim Kardashian Styled a Plunging Corset Jumpsuit With Futuristic Sunglasses
Still holding onto her Balenciaga chapter, Kim Kardashian debuted another look by the brand while out in New York City. On Sept. 20, the reality star was seen walking in an all-black ensemble and a futuristic pair of sunglasses, apt for her "alien Barbie" style streak. Styled by Dani Levi, she wore a strapless jumpsuit boasting a sweetheart-neckline corset top and flared trousers. She wore no jewelry, putting her cleavage on full display, and covered up with a long coat. A glimpse of pointy silver shoes appeared under her trousers, similar to the black gloves she seemed to be wearing underneath the coat. To finish, her wet flip bun (courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton) set the stage for her large blue tinted shield frames, which have become her signature accessory as of late.
Harry Styles Wipes Away Tears at Final Madison Square Garden Show
Harry Styles got teary-eyed on stage for the final show of his month-long slate of performances at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 21. The "As It Was" singer wrapped up his 15-show run at the venue and was surprised with a permanent banner that will hang from the rafters to acknowledge his accomplishment.
Fendi Returned to Milan Fashion Week With a Catwalk Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld
Building on the success of its New York Fashion Week show, where Linda Evangelista modeled the celebrated Baguette bag and Kim Kardashian sat front row in a neutral sequin gown, Fendi returned home in time for Milan Fashion Week. The Italian luxury label unveiled its spring/summer 2023 collection on Sept. 21, welcoming a star-studded crowd to the show.
Taylor Swift Presents a Modern Take on the Bubble Ponytail
The bubble ponytail is back and better than ever. Take it from Taylor Swift, who wore her own take on the '90s hair trend at NSAI's 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards on Sept. 20. When the "Blank Space" singer arrived at the ceremony, dressed to the nines in a black sequin Michael Kors gown, we assumed she was rocking a regular ol' high ponytail — but then she turned to the side and struck another red carpet pose to reveal it was actually an upgraded bubble ponytail.
Chase Stokes Trades His Long Curls For a Buzz Cut
Fans of John B's — we mean Chase Stokes's — long, flowing hair, you may want to sit down. On Sept. 23, the "Outer Banks" actor shared his first Instagram post since turning 30 last week, and his signature curls have been shaven to a buzz cut. In...
Blackpink's "Born Pink" Is a Strong Offering That's Best When It's Vulnerable
Blackpink's hotly anticipated sophomore album, "Born Pink," is here. Two years after going on hiatus in 2020, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are back with a tight eight-song offering that shows off everything the group do best — while still leaving a lot of room for evolution. Duality...
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Stars Prepare to Lip-Sync to Lady Gaga in Exclusive Clip
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" season two is getting down to the wire, and in a new exclusive clip from Friday's episode, the finalists discover what artist they'll be lip-syncing to next. The identities of the show's contestants were unveiled in the show's previous episode, meaning that Backstreet Boys member...
Millie Bobby Brown Takes Us Back to the '90s With a Pamela Anderson Updo
Millie Bobby Brown is channeling an iconic '90s starlet with her latest hairstyle. On Sept. 22, the actor posted a picture in a pair of loose, dark-wash denim jeans, a white bralette, and a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo, which completed her laidback ensemble. Brown, who has never been afraid to switch...
