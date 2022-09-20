ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Styled Her Tiger-Print Pantaleggings With Credit-Card Earrings

Kim Kardashian seems to be upgrading the Balenciaga pantaleggings she's helped popularize. On Tuesday, September 20, the business mogul appeared on "Good Morning America" in a mustard yellow pair imprinted with a tiger motif. She styled the garment with a black turtleneck glove top and accessorized with oversized Balenciaga sunglasses and a large fluffy version of the brand's viral Hourglass bag. Also worth noting were her rectangular earrings, which were shaped to resemble credit cards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lizzo Sparkles in a Thigh-High Slit Skirt For Tour Promo Teaser

Lizzo is currently gearing up for her fall North American tour, Lizzo: The "Special" Tour. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram yesterday, Sept. 22, to post a reel promoting the highly anticipated tour. In the video, she pops up from underneath a stage, lip-syncing to her single "The Sign," with an onscreen caption that reads, "POV YOU GOT TICKETS TO MY TOUR." She wore a pink embellished iridescent bodysuit with a coordinating wraparound thigh-high slit skirt. The Yitty founder paired the cowlneck bodysuit/skirt combo with matching pink combat boots, which appeared to be embellished in crystals. Lizzo captioned the post, "I CANT BELIEVE WE IN SUNRISE FLORIDA TOMORROW 😫😫😫."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Heidi and Leni Klum Match in Edgy Outfits at Milan Fashion Week

Supermodel mother-daughter duo Heidi and Leni Klum were spotted at Milan Fashion Week, where they attended the About You runway show at Zona Farini on Sept. 20. Coordinating their looks flawlessly for the red carpet arrival, Heidi opted for the more ornate design of the two: a sparkling, embellished oversize blazer from Falguni Shane Peacock India with a plunging neckline, which she wore as a dress, teamed with black spandex over-the-knee boots from Casadei.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Margot Robbie's Supermodel Nails Are a Chic Nod to the '90s

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Contributor. Margot Robbie is once again championing the minimal-manicure aesthetic with her latest nail look. On Sept. 21, the actor attended the premiere of her latest film, "Amsterdam," in London, England, wearing a '90s-supermodel manicure that perfectly complemented her spellbinding Celine gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Khloé Kardashian's Chrome French Manicure Features Another Fun Trend

Image Source: Getty/SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 / Contributor. Khloé Kardashian's latest manicure combines trending colors and elevated nail art for a look that's both fashionable and classic. The entrepreneur posted a video unboxing a new limited-edition launch from Kendall Jenner's tequila line. 818, putting her gorgeous chrome french manicure on full display.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Is Welcoming Fall in a Printed Turtleneck Minidress

After a summer of sporting stylish corset tops, carefree denim cutoffs, and striking bikinis, Simone Biles is embracing fall fashion. On Sept. 22, the gymnast posed in a turtleneck dress that has all the elements of a transitional outfit: a high neck, long sleeves, and a graphic brushstroke print in cool tones that evokes movement. Meanwhile, the shorter hemline offers a playful touch, preserving the subtle spirit of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink For a Black Cutout Cape Dress at the "Amsterdam" Premiere

Setting aside her neon "Barbie" wardrobe for the "Amsterdam" premiere, Margot Robbie made a stylish red carpet appearance in London on Sept. 21. Joined by director David O. Russell and her fellow castmates — including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough — the actress arrived in a black cutout dress with a sheer floor-length cape by Celine. Her sheer cape wrapped around her neck like a statement scarf and trailed behind as she floated through Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

See What Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh Wore to the "Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet

The "Don't Worry Darling" press tour has been quite the fashionable affair, bringing together the star-studded cast including Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, and director Olivia Wilde. From a glitzy red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival in Italy to a chic photo call in New York City on Sept. 19, the premiere events have been garnering plenty of buzz.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Dress Has a Lace-Up Back Threaded Through Silver Rings

Priyanka Chopra knows how to do date-night style. On Sept. 21, the "Matrix Resurrections" actor was photographed on an evening out with husband Nick Jonas in New York City, where the pair swung by her Indian restaurant, Sona, in the Gramercy neighborhood. She chose a comfortable yet elegant look for the outing, wearing a fitted black Khaite dress alongside the singer's vibrant ensemble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Styled a Plunging Corset Jumpsuit With Futuristic Sunglasses

Still holding onto her Balenciaga chapter, Kim Kardashian debuted another look by the brand while out in New York City. On Sept. 20, the reality star was seen walking in an all-black ensemble and a futuristic pair of sunglasses, apt for her "alien Barbie" style streak. Styled by Dani Levi, she wore a strapless jumpsuit boasting a sweetheart-neckline corset top and flared trousers. She wore no jewelry, putting her cleavage on full display, and covered up with a long coat. A glimpse of pointy silver shoes appeared under her trousers, similar to the black gloves she seemed to be wearing underneath the coat. To finish, her wet flip bun (courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton) set the stage for her large blue tinted shield frames, which have become her signature accessory as of late.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift Presents a Modern Take on the Bubble Ponytail

The bubble ponytail is back and better than ever. Take it from Taylor Swift, who wore her own take on the '90s hair trend at NSAI's 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards on Sept. 20. When the "Blank Space" singer arrived at the ceremony, dressed to the nines in a black sequin Michael Kors gown, we assumed she was rocking a regular ol' high ponytail — but then she turned to the side and struck another red carpet pose to reveal it was actually an upgraded bubble ponytail.
NASHVILLE, TN
POPSUGAR

Chase Stokes Trades His Long Curls For a Buzz Cut

Fans of John B's — we mean Chase Stokes's — long, flowing hair, you may want to sit down. On Sept. 23, the "Outer Banks" actor shared his first Instagram post since turning 30 last week, and his signature curls have been shaven to a buzz cut. In...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

