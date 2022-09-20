14th biennial Holocaust Studies Conference at MTSU - Hear the true 1942 story of survival from a Child's Perspective

September 23 was a historic night for Smyrna head football coach Matt Williams. The Bulldog coach reached some all-new heights in more ways than one as the Bulldog leader. Since taking over in 2008, Williams has enjoyed a lot of success as a Dog trainer. Cultivating talent and building young men, Smyrna football has been about doing things the right way under his guidance. Continuing a long tradition of producing good, competitive purple and gold squads, he has been a coaching force in a highly competitive Rutherford county.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO