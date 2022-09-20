14th biennial Holocaust Studies Conference at MTSU - Hear the true 1942 story of survival from a Child's Perspective

Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Hear our two part show about Stepping Stones Safe Haven AND the Rutherford County Library System in today's podcast
During the first segment of the Action Line on Friday, WGNS spoke with Wendy Styer of Stepping Stones Safe Haven. On the show, Styer talked about Stepping Stones focus on single women and women with children who are experiencing homelessness, mental illness, addiction and domestic violence. She also discussed their shelter for homeless women.
wgnsradio.com
School districts hosting partnership fair Oct. 22 at Siegel High School
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success of students, both districts...
wgnsradio.com
Pandemic Ends, Normalcy Returns--"Bethlehem Marketplace" is Back!
(MURFREESBORO) With many officials indicating that the pandemic is fading, based on evidence of COVID cases at an all time low--it's great to see signs of normalcy returning. Leaders at Southeast Baptist Church announced that the Bethlehem Marketplace will return this Christmas. Pastor Joe Vinson said, "It’s been two years...
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Him?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
MTSU Beats No. 25 Miami - History Made!
Middle Tennessee football took the ball away early and kept putting the ball in the endzone late, blasting past No. 25 Miami 45-31 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in a game the Blue Raiders controlled wire to wire. It's the first win by Middle Tennessee over an AP Top 25 opponent in program history!
wgnsradio.com
Historic win means MTSU football is streaking
Murfreesboro police have been easing the minds of concerned citizens. Reports of a streaker have been lodged in the Greenland Drive area of the city. There was an unexpected sighting by some, but this was explained as a streaker unlike that of the famed Ray Stevens song. The streaking going...
wgnsradio.com
For the Second Time in 16-Days, Vehicle Runs Into Love's Truck Stop
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) For the second time in only 16-days, another vehicle ran into the side of Love’s Truck Stop, directly off of I-24 in Rutherford County. The incident occurred at the Epps Mill Road location of Love’s. No one suffered injuries after a vehicle crashed into Love’s...
wgnsradio.com
Preventing opioid use and recovery in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies from the Strategies and Tactics for Opioid Prevention program distributed information at the Rutherford Recovery Fest at Family Worship Center recently. Deputies gave visitor information about the Sheriff’s STOP program to:. • Educate people about the dangers of opioids such as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister Honored By City
(MURFREESBORO) In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
wgnsradio.com
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Reports her Bank Account and Savings Account were Drained
MURFREESBORO, TN – Imagine logging onto your bank account, only to realize that someone stole all of your hard earned dollars. That is exactly what happened to a Murfreesboro woman earlier this month. The local resident fell victim to a theft that drained her bank account and savings account.
wgnsradio.com
Williams reaches all new heights at Smyrna
September 23 was a historic night for Smyrna head football coach Matt Williams. The Bulldog coach reached some all-new heights in more ways than one as the Bulldog leader. Since taking over in 2008, Williams has enjoyed a lot of success as a Dog trainer. Cultivating talent and building young men, Smyrna football has been about doing things the right way under his guidance. Continuing a long tradition of producing good, competitive purple and gold squads, he has been a coaching force in a highly competitive Rutherford county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Depot District Car Show Friday and Saturday
(SMYRNA, TN) There are so many memories tied to cars, and you can have a wonderful grey matter jaunt down memory lane tonight (Friday) from 6:00 to 8:30PM and all day Saturday, 10:00AM - 4:00PM, in the Smyrna Depot District. Front Street will be closed from the roundabout to College...
wgnsradio.com
Swap & Shop for Friday
GARAGE SALE: Today (Fri.) at 1138 Knox Rd in Readyville Tn. 8am-4pm. Today (Fri.) and Saturday (Sept. 23 and 24th). Need more details? Call / Text 615-631-1160. Yard sale Friday and Saturday,lots of everything at 1023 Netherland Dr,615-855-7825. YARD SALE: Today (Friday) at 12137 Franklin Rd (Hwy 96). If headed...
wgnsradio.com
Man Charged with Robbery After Incident with Cellphone Retailer on NW Broad Street
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Murfreesboro Police responded to a call on Northwest Broad Street in regards to a possible robbery. The reported victim, who runs a cellphone business, said that one male and one female entered her store asking to have a phone unlocked. The worker claimed they became angry and she asked the duo to leave or she would call the police.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
wgnsradio.com
18-Year Old Male Injured In Thursday House Fire
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine why an 18-year old male was injured in a house fire on Roxbury Drive shortly before 3:00 o'clock Thursday (9/22/2022) afternoon. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured.
wgnsradio.com
Ram's Road Ramblings
(MURFREESBORO) A mix of weather is proof that we're moving from summer to fall. The fluctuating temps impact construction crews as well and that creates traffic challenges. Murfreesboro Traffic Department's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran warns of potential road issues between today and October 1, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court...
Comments / 0