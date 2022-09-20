ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AFP

Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday for calm over Taiwan as he met his Chinese counterpart, as soaring tensions showed signs of easing a notch. - Taiwan the 'biggest risk' - In a sign that tensions have eased, Wang also met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry, despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
The Independent

January 6 committee adviser says White House called rioter during Capitol insurrection

The White House switchboard connected a phone call to a Capitol rioter while the attack on Congress was underway, a former adviser to the January 6 committee claims."I only know one end of that call," Denver Riggleman, a technical adviser who worked with the congressional, told 60 Minutes. "I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more."Mr Riggleman, a former military intelligence officer and Republican congressman from Virginia, is the author of a forthcoming...
The Associated Press

Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside. ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it.”
Washington State

