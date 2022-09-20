Jane Doe Drops Suit Against Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Over “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

The woman who sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for allegedly exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children has dropped her lawsuit, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Jane Doe on Tuesday filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice. According to TMZ , which first reported the news, Doe issued this statement: “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Reps for Haddish and Spears have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Doe, representing herself, filed the lawsuit Aug. 30. She alleged that she and her younger brother were duped into participating in the comedians’ skits as kids. The video featuring the brother, who according to the complaint was 7 at the time and was filmed in his underwear, was called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” The clip showed Spears’ character lusting after the boy to the soundtrack of R. Kelly’s “Bump and Grind,” while Haddish is featured as the mom who repeatedly leaves her son alone with Spears.

Earlier this month Haddish posted a statement on social media about the lawsuit. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she wrote. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Spears, meanwhile, discussed the situation on his podcast . “It’s bothering me not to talk about the skit,” he said. “There’s some very valid things I feel like I have to say, or want to say, but just can’t at this time. And I’m no coward. I’m not running from anything and I’m not guilty of anything.”