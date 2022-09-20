MONROE, CT — Police are investigating the burglary of Havana on 25 Cigar Lounge, 446 Main St., after the alarm sounded early Wednesday morning. Officers on patrol pulled into the parking lot at approximately 3:15 a.m., when they saw a vehicle exit quickly. When the officers attempted to follow it, they soon lost sight of the vehicle, because the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

