New Teacher Profile: James Bettincourt hiring is music to Monroe’s ears
Position: Jockey Hollow, teaching String Orchestra and Music Technology, Monroe Elementary teaching Strings. Coming from: I am coming from 5 years at Taught in the Stratford Public School District for five years and at a private school in Greenwich for nine years. Grew up in: The Boston area. Education: B.M....
New Teacher Profile: Tiffany LoConte is building relationships at Fawn Hollow
Position: First grade teacher at Fawn Hollow Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten and first grade in Bridgeport for five years, before being a second grade teacher and elementary math curriculum specialist at Brookfield Public Schools for six years. Grew up in: Stratford. Education: B.S. in Global Studies and Elementary...
New Teacher Profile: Emily Smith is helping her students grow at Stepney
Position: First grade teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught fourth grade at Harry S. Fisher Elementary School in Terryville last year. This year is the second in her teaching career. Grew up in: Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 2016. Education: Graduated from the NEAG teaching...
Police investigate burglary of Havana on 25 Cigar Lounge
MONROE, CT — Police are investigating the burglary of Havana on 25 Cigar Lounge, 446 Main St., after the alarm sounded early Wednesday morning. Officers on patrol pulled into the parking lot at approximately 3:15 a.m., when they saw a vehicle exit quickly. When the officers attempted to follow it, they soon lost sight of the vehicle, because the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the report.
New Teacher Profile: Jennifer Messina no longer a substitute at Stepney
Position: Kindergarten teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten in a private school setting and was a building substitute at Stepney Elementary School last year. Grew up in: Danbury. Education: Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. What do you like most about teaching?. I love inspire kids to love...
‘The Ridge at Monroe’ age-restricted housing one step closer to approval
MONROE, CT — Planning and Zoning Commission members expressed a consensus to approve The Ridge at Monroe, an age 55-and-older community with 19 detached, single family units at 1271 Monroe Turnpike, with conditions. The housing would be built almost directly across the street from the Stevenson firehouse. Town Planner...
Masuk golfers split a pair before rainout
Masuk High’s boys golf team won one and lost one, and was represented with the medalist in both matches, this week. The Panthers traveled to River Oaks Country Club and defeated the New Fairfield Rebels 176-200 on Tuesday. Brien Trimbach was medalist with a score of 36. AJ Michetti...
New feature: Notable Achievements Beyond Monroe
MONROE, CT — Since starting The Monroe Sun, I’ve received emails from parents highlighting their children’s achievements after high school, mostly in sports. I think it’s a great thing to share notable achievements of Monroe’s young adults in college and it should not be restricted to sports.
School board may return a $931,000 surplus to the town
MONROE, CT — The final audited number for last year’s Board of Education budget shows a $931,000 surplus that can be returned to the town, according to Finance Director Ronald Bunovsky Jr. Bunovsky shared the latest projection during a fiscal update at the board’s meeting on Monday night,...
Masuk swimmers and diver punch tickets to championships
Masuk High’s girls swimming and diving team fell 92-84 to host Pomperaug on Tuesday, but the Panthers recorded several season-best times, including many South-West Conference and state championship qualifying performances. Details are as follows:. 200 Medley Relay – 3rd place (Helmke, Morales, Eaton, Shaik) 2:06.77. Diving – 1st...
Panthers’ volleyball team tops Bears and Bulldogs
The Masuk High girls volleyball team strung together two recent wins to raise their record to 4-2. On Monday, the Panthers defeated Norwalk High 3-0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-20). The offense was led by Laura Micu (6 kills), Samantha Sullivan (5 kills, 5 aces) and Lucy Pagel (3 kills). Rose Kealey handed out 14 assists to go along with her 7 aces. Alexis Mitrakis (3 aces), Jenna Datillo (2 aces) and Carly Snyder (1 ace) contributed to Masuk’s dominance from the service line.
Masuk boys soccer team ties Pomperaug
Masuk battled to a 1-1 draw with host Pomperaug on Tuesday night. Pomperaug opened the scoring in the 24th minute. Masuk continued to apply high pressure and eventually evened the game in the 32nd min of the first half. The goal was scored by Junior Kasper Murzinski on a beautiful pass by sophomore Cole Rigby.
