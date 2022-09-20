Read full article on original website
Harris County commissioners to revisit tax rate vote Sept. 27
Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle were not in attendance at the Sept. 13 meeting, denying a vote on the tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will have a second opportunity to vote on the proposed tax rate at their meeting Sept....
Conroe ISD Trustee Scott Moore resigns, board approves nearly $22 million for new school sites
On Sept. 20, Conroe ISD trustee Scott Moore submitted his resignation and the board approved nearly $22 million for the purchase of new school sites in The Woodlands High School and Grand Oaks High School feeder zones. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees appointed board President...
Montgomery ISD approves purchase of land for Elementary School No. 7
Kris Lynn, Montgomery ISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations, presents to the board of trustees Sept. 20. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery ISD) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of 20 acres of land for Elementary School No. 7 during a Sept. 20 board meeting. The school will be constructed off FM 2854 behind Lake Creek High School and is funded by the district's $326.9 million bond package voters approved in May.
Doug Hooten, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare CEO, resigns
Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Health Care—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept. 20 , district officials confirmed Sept. 21. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Healthcare—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept....
The Woodlands parents: Lack of heater in Lakeside Pool could harm swim team's future
The Woodlands Township will hold its next meeting Sept. 28. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) About 10 parents spoke at The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Sept. 22 to ask for installation of a heater in the Lakeside Pool for children on the Bridge Bats Swim Team, something they said had been denied despite their offer to fund the project.
Humble City Council ratifies reduced tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at its Sept. 22 meeting, down from last year’s rate of $0.263508. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at...
Officials plan for long-term benefits of Fort Bend County EpiCenter
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Upon opening in summer 2023, the Fort Bend County EpiCenter will sit on 52 acres in Rosenberg, attracting visitors to the area for events from surrounding counties, officials said. Located...
Citing high cost, Missouri City City Council rejects bid for Sienna Parkway improvement project
On Sept. 19, Missouri City City Council voted to reject a bid for a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway, between the limits of Hwy. 6 to the north and McKeever Road to the south, citing high cost. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A bid for the first phase of a...
New guidelines cause surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Harris, Galveston counties
Harris and Galveston counties saw an unprecedented spike of rejected mail-in ballots in the March primary elections. The rejections dropped afterward as voters and county officials adapted to new guidelines from Senate Bill 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections greatly increased across the state after Senate Bill 1 went into...
Missouri City City Council adopts lower tax rate, $199.3M budget for FY 2022-23
Missouri City City Council unanimously adopted the fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its regular meeting Sept. 19. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate through two ordinances during its Sept. 19 meeting. Missouri City residents will pay $0.57375 per...
Tomball City Council proposes lower property tax rate for FY 2022-23
Tomball City Council unanimously approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.287248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 19 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council unanimously approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.287248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept....
Pearland Economic Development Corp. to co-host first multi-industry job fair
The Pearland Economic Development Corp. will host its first job fair Sept. 29. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland Economic Development Corp. will host its first job fair Sept. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pearland Recreation Center at 4141 Bailey Road in collaboration with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce and the Workforce Solutions Pearland career office.
Bellaire adopts 2023 fiscal year budget with last-minute changes
Bellaire City Council approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget taking effect Oct. 1. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Bellaire adopted its fiscal year 2022-23 budget Sept. 19 with added spending directed toward full- and part-time employees. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellaire experienced a large number...
METRO eyes location for new Missouri City Park & Ride
The board authorized the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's president and CEO to begin negotiations with NewQuest Properties in regards to a long-term lease on property at Fort Bend Tollway and Hwy. 6. (Courtesy Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has its...
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
Katy, counties get slice of $488M from H-GAC for storm projects
Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert said the city continues to prioritize drainage efforts to offset the impact of flooding, especially as the city grows. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council approved its final method of distribution during an Aug. 16 board of directors meeting for $488 million in federal...
Sugar Land keeps same tax rate, approves $99M for capital projects
Sugar Land City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at its Sept. 20 meeting. (Beth Marshall/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land will keep last year's tax rate and invest $99 million in capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year. The city projects $382 million in expenditures in the upcoming...
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge
HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall
A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
