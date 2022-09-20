The Woodlands Township will hold its next meeting Sept. 28. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) About 10 parents spoke at The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Sept. 22 to ask for installation of a heater in the Lakeside Pool for children on the Bridge Bats Swim Team, something they said had been denied despite their offer to fund the project.

