ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 3

Related
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD approves purchase of land for Elementary School No. 7

Kris Lynn, Montgomery ISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations, presents to the board of trustees Sept. 20. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery ISD) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of 20 acres of land for Elementary School No. 7 during a Sept. 20 board meeting. The school will be constructed off FM 2854 behind Lake Creek High School and is funded by the district's $326.9 million bond package voters approved in May.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Doug Hooten, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare CEO, resigns

Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Health Care—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept. 20 , district officials confirmed Sept. 21. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Healthcare—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Humble, TX
Local
Texas Government
Humble, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands parents: Lack of heater in Lakeside Pool could harm swim team's future

The Woodlands Township will hold its next meeting Sept. 28. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) About 10 parents spoke at The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Sept. 22 to ask for installation of a heater in the Lakeside Pool for children on the Bridge Bats Swim Team, something they said had been denied despite their offer to fund the project.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Trustee#Board Of Trustees#Politics Local#Hisd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge

HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall

A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy