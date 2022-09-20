ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNtv.com

Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question

CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago officially makes itself a sanctuary city for abortion

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago passed an ordinance Wednesday that protects the right to get an abortion and gender-affirming care in the city. The declaration – called the Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary Ordinance – was passed by the City Council without a word of debate 49 to 1. It's effective immediately.
fox32chicago.com

Blagojevich rips into Pritzker for urging state senator to resign his seat

CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is blasting Gov. JB Pritzker after the incumbent urged a state senator to resign his seat for allegedly taking a bribe. Earlier this week, State Sen. Emil Jones III was hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.
fox32chicago.com

Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain

CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago park rededicated to honor German-Jewish poet killed in Holocaust

CHICAGO - A Northwest Side Chicago park has been rededicated to honor a German-Jewish poet who was killed in the Holocaust. Kolmar Park is now named for Gertrud Kolmar. The park was formerly named for Kolmar Avenue, which referenced a town on the border of France and Germany. Neighbors have...
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker, Lightfoot unveil design plans for new Chicago tech hub

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a model of the first building in what's planned to become a riverfront, tech office campus between the South Loop and Chinatown. "And with that, I'm proud to share with you what DPI's headquarters will look like," Pritzker said.
fox32chicago.com

Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
