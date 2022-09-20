Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago violence victims' families call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO -- Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew's murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city's Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking commercial I...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago officially makes itself a sanctuary city for abortion
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago passed an ordinance Wednesday that protects the right to get an abortion and gender-affirming care in the city. The declaration – called the Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary Ordinance – was passed by the City Council without a word of debate 49 to 1. It's effective immediately.
fox32chicago.com
Blagojevich rips into Pritzker for urging state senator to resign his seat
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is blasting Gov. JB Pritzker after the incumbent urged a state senator to resign his seat for allegedly taking a bribe. Earlier this week, State Sen. Emil Jones III was hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.
wlsam.com
Governor Pat Quinn’s Thoughts on Chicago, Violence, and the Mayoral Race
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, speaks with Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. They talk about recent events in Chicago and whether or not Quinn is considering throwing his hat in the ring for Mayor.
fox32chicago.com
Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain
CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
fox32chicago.com
'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO - Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew’s murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago declared a 'bodily autonomy sanctuary city'
Chicago is now declared a 'bodily autonomy sanctuary city.' This is an act to protect the right to an abortion.
One question: what do other Americans think of Chicago?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Chicago?
fox32chicago.com
Chicago park rededicated to honor German-Jewish poet killed in Holocaust
CHICAGO - A Northwest Side Chicago park has been rededicated to honor a German-Jewish poet who was killed in the Holocaust. Kolmar Park is now named for Gertrud Kolmar. The park was formerly named for Kolmar Avenue, which referenced a town on the border of France and Germany. Neighbors have...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Lightfoot unveil design plans for new Chicago tech hub
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a model of the first building in what's planned to become a riverfront, tech office campus between the South Loop and Chinatown. "And with that, I'm proud to share with you what DPI's headquarters will look like," Pritzker said.
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
Chicago Taxpayers Could Be on the Hook for 6-Figure Penalty in Public Records Dispute
A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered the city of Chicago to turn over discovery records by Thursday afternoon in a legal dispute that could potentially leave taxpayers on the hook for a six-figure penalty - and could have been avoided if the city had followed the law. The case...
Gianno Caldwell rips new Illinois law: 'This is not criminal justice reform, it's justice for criminals'
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell delivered scathing criticism Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" of Illinois Democrats pushing harmful criminal justice reform policies, such as ending cash bail. Caldwell, whose teenage brother was shot and killed in Chicago, discussed the SAFE-T Act's passage with a former prosecutor and state Republican leader.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
Police supporters march through Chicago with police escort, unclear if they obtained permit
For three days this week, a small band of Chicago police supporters has been marching through the city’s streets with police escorts. Robert Swiderski, of Running for Blue Lives, said his group has been marching since Tuesday.
New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'
The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd). Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.
