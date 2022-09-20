ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weare, NH

Lepine Lepine
3d ago

That wouldn't happen in my day. sitting and walking would be painful for days. I didn't spank my children because they were taught respect

3
Tony Christo
3d ago

I'm trying to understand how in this day and age, how/where these kids would get get this crap???!!!! hopefully they will learn a lesson from this!!!

3
