Lepine Lepine
3d ago
That wouldn't happen in my day. sitting and walking would be painful for days. I didn't spank my children because they were taught respect
Tony Christo
3d ago
I'm trying to understand how in this day and age, how/where these kids would get get this crap???!!!! hopefully they will learn a lesson from this!!!
manchesterinklink.com
Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief
The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
NECN
2 Teens Charged in Racist Vandalism Targeting Black Student at NH High School
Two teenagers who wrote and carved hateful and threatening messages into a New Hampshire high school in April have been charged with civil rights violations, authorities said. One of the 17-year-old boys carved a threatening message involving both a racist slur and the name of a Black student of John Stark Regional High School in Weare, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice. The agency said Tuesday that the April 20 incident was a violation of the state's Civil Rights Act.
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: State argues "divisive concepts" law in court; flu vaccines and COVID boosters
The first official complaint against a teacher for violating New Hampshire's so-called "divisive concepts" law has been filed with the state. The state is defending the law in court as a group of public school employees argue it has had a chilling effect on classroom discussions. State health officials are...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD arrests U.S. Marshalls’ “Fugitive of the Week” at Veterans’ Park
The man, 30-year-old Justin Hayes of Manchester, is a Tier 3 sex offender and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register. Hayes attempted to leave Veterans’ Park where he was spotted, but was ordered to stop. He did so and was taken into custody without incident in an alley off Chestnut Street.
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
NHPR
N.H. Attorney General says Democratic Party's inaccurate mailers caused 'voter confusion'
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a cease and desist order against the New Hampshire Democratic Party over a political mailer that it says caused "voter confusion." The attorney general says the state Democratic Party sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 1,000 people across 39 towns that...
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
Lowell man sentenced to jail for defrauding MassHealth
A Lowell man was found guilty in connection with a scheme to submit false claims to MassHealth for Personal Care Attendant services that were not rendered.
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
Man pleads guilty to dousing 'Bewitched' statue in red paint
SALEM, Mass. — (AP) — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the "Bewitched" statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer. The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but...
WMUR.com
Former Ambassador Haley visits New Hampshire to support GOP candidates
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is visiting New Hampshire to campaign for local Republicans. Haley said she's focused on helping to forge a GOP win in November, but after that, she will decide on a possible run for the White House. The former two-term governor...
laconiadailysun.com
Bike thieves are on a roll in the city
LACONIA — The arrest of a Laconia resident in connection with the theft of two performance bicycles offers a snapshot of a chronic and widespread problem, according to Chief Matt Canfield. “We’ve had a lot of bike thefts in the city. It’s always an issue,” Canfield said....
VTDigger
Incarcerated person assaults correctional officer at Springfield prison
A correctional officer was assaulted at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Friday evening while staff were distributing prescribed medication, according to police. Carl Jennette, 60, who is incarcerated, punched and kicked correctional officer Bruce Clark, knocking him to the ground. Clark has non-life threatening injuries, a press release...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest several trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts that blocked a roadway
Massachusetts State Police arrested trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, Troopers arrested five in the middle of the roadway on the Leverett Circle Connector in Boston for trespassing on state property and other charges. Troopers also seized two...
NHPR
N.H. Attorney General signs letter opposing credit card companies tracking firearm purchases
This story was originally produced by the Daily Montanan and republished by the New Hampshire Bulletin. Both are affiliates of States Newsroom. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general – including John Formella of New Hampshire – in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.
WMUR.com
New election study ranks NH as hardest state to vote in
Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study but believes it doesn't paint an accurate picture of New Hampshire's election system. Others at the State House said it's time for a change.
WCAX
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro family is suing the Windham Southeast School District after they say their son was vaccinated at a school clinic against their wishes. According to court documents, the clinic happened last November at the Academy School in Brattleboro. The complaint states that the Politella family’s six-year-old son was mistaken for another student and was vaccinated without the family’s consent. The family’s lawyer says after negotiations failed with the school district and the state, the family filed suit. The family accuses the school of gross negligence and says the vaccination caused great emotional harm.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police activate Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man
BOW, N.H. — Bow police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Kyle Frisbie was last seen leaving his home Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. in a 2015 White Chrysler 200 with license plate number 5137328, New Hampshire State Police said. Frisbie is 5 feet,...
