ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Would you let a robot deliver your pizza?

By Iz Martin, Kiyerra Lake
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KphEj_0i3Pmpet00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself driving through Birmingham, Michigan- you might spot a robot on the road.

That robot is on a mission, to deliver a pizza, all while driving no more than 20 miles per hour.

Canadian automotive company Magna started a partnership with Brooklyn Pizza, and around two years ago, a team got together to design the “last mile” delivery solution.

Since the pilot was launched in March, the robot has delivered hundreds of pizzas.

“So it’s been a very interesting and exciting journey for us because Magna traditionally has not been in the consumer-facing business,” said Muthu Subramanian, the senior director for Advanced Engineering at Magna. “We have certain families who had made this as a habit of ordering pizza during certain days on a weekly basis.”

There have been improvements made to the robot since it made its streetside debut, specifically in the areas of customer experience and making the robot safer.

“We have a spotter vehicle that follows the robot with a safety engineer every time the robot is delivering the food,” continued Subramanian.

Subramanian says the robot has received good feedback overall, and that the intention is not to take jobs away but to aid with the worker shortage and meet demand.

“The owner of Brooklyn Pizza, he was trying to address this to be able to reduce the delivery demand for their workers and have them focus on what they do best, which is making, you know, tasty pizza for their customers.”

The next phase in the pilot program? Operation refinery and expansion.

“For us going forward it’s going to be an interesting combination of what the business needs are and how open the owner of the businesses are at adopting new technologies,” said Subramanian.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance

It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brooklyn, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
WLNS

Meet Conklin, the goofy lab & dane mix

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have some extra room in your home for a big ole sweet senior dog? Well, you’re in luck, because 7-year-old Conklin is in need of an easygoing place to call his own. According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS), he’s “young enough to still have some spunk but […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
thedetroitbureau.com

Dodge’s Latest Last Call Model is Ghostly

Dodge continues to slide into the future by paying homage to its past with the latest “Last Call” model: the Challenger Black Ghost special edition. The new offering — six of seven — was inspired by a Detroit-area racing legend from the 1970s: the Black Ghost. Only 300 of the Black Ghosts will be produced.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Pizza Delivery#Canadian#Brooklyn Pizza#Advanced Engineering
Radio Ink

WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor

Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
wemu.org

Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan

After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
MASON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy