Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
Statins were first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1987. Updated guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) suggest that statins benefit those ages 40 to 75 with at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease. However, questions remain about who exactly can benefit from...
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Women in the UK with type 2 diabetes have a 60% increased risk of an early death and will live five years less than the average woman in the general population, early research suggests.Scientists have also found that men with the disease have a 44% increased risk of dying prematurely and live 4.5 years less.Results also suggest that smoking shortens the life expectancy of people with type 2 diabetes by 10 years, while diagnosis at a younger age cuts life expectancy by over eight years.The findings, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden, are...
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
An early hysterectomy may serve as an independent risk factor for developing future diabetes, according to a French cohort study. Compared with women with an intact uterus, those who underwent a hysterectomy saw a 20% higher risk for developing incident type 2 diabetes over 16-year follow-up, after adjusting for age at menarche, menopausal status and age at menopause, use of oral contraceptive devices and hormone replacement therapy, and number of pregnancies, said Fabrice Bonnet, MD, PhD, of Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes in France.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
According to a new Gastro Hep Advances study, 20% of all COVID-19 patients have gastrointestinal symptoms, and these patients experience worse in-hospital complications than those without GI symptoms. Published by Drs. Nikil Patil, Pankush Kalgotra, Suneha Sundaram, Stephanie Melquist, Sravanthi Parasa, Madhav Desai and Prateek Sharma, the study found that...
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
The analysis suggests people with T2D newly receiving SGLT2 inhibitors may have lower risk for DED in comparison to those receiving GLP-1 RAs. Treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) with sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors may lead to lower risk for dry eye disease (DED), compared with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA).
