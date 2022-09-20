Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
Related
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
WBTV
Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville reopens after massive tree falls
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Traffic has reopened after a large tree took down power lines and fell across a busy road in Huntersville. The tree was down on Bud Henderson Road, which serves as a major cut-through for drivers between Gilead and Beatties Ford roads. It blocked the road...
WBTV
Morgan Chair in Stanfield is reopening after the fire
The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
“Thank you to everybody who stepped up,” Morgan Chair finds new location after devastating fire
OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County business is proving to be resilient after a massive fire destroyed their building in Stanfield last Friday. Morgan Chair has a new location with the same staff, and a new hope for the future of their business. The owner is thanking the community...
Parked trains cause pains for Chester County community
CHESTER, S.C. — Trains keep parking on a stretch of tracks in a Chester County community, blocking lanes and causing big delays for people who need to get from one side of town to the other. The delays because of the trains are causing headaches for residents, but even...
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
WBTV
Several displaced after north Charlotte apartment fire
Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Might Hire Sharpshooters To Control Deer Population
According to WCNC, an overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay seeking a solution. They are considering a controversial way to get it under control. They are considering hiring “sharpshooters” to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea of deer control...
WBTV
Retired NYPD officer and restaurant employees help save woman from car in Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good Samaritans in Mooresville are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a woman from a sinking car in Lake Norman on Wednesday. Mooresville Fire and Rescue tell WBTV a car drove off Williamson Road into the lake around 3 pm, prompting action from employees and customers at a nearby restaurant.
WBTV
Detectives dig for answers in overnight homicide along South Tryon Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are digging for answers in a homicide that took place in the 12400 block of South Tryon Street overnight. When officers got there, they found a person lying on the ground. WBTV spoke to people who live in the area who, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
WBTV
More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte
Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits. Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm, is now moving away from the Caribbean and setting its sights on Bermuda. Sister of Watauga County shooter speaks out about lack of action before killings. Updated: 20 minutes ago. It was...
WBTV
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed a furniture factory in Stanly County has been turned over to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, officials say. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. Now, nothing but rubble sits on Sunset Lake Road in Stanfield.
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
Retired NYPD officer helps rescue driver after car plunges into Lake Norman, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A retired NYPD officer jumped into Lake Norman and rescued the driver of a car that went into the water Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Mooresville Fire Department. At around 3 p.m., the driver of a two-door BMW drove off the road and into...
‘I freaked out’: Woman finds 2 boys walking along busy highway after getting off school bus
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A mother said her 5-year-old twins were found walking alone on a busy highway in Iredell County last Thursday. “I freaked out, I mean my kids, this is 115. It’s very busy,” she said. “I mean, their lives were at risk.”. According...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
Comments / 0