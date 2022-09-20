ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Morgan Chair in Stanfield is reopening after the fire

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
STANFIELD, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
WBTV

Several displaced after north Charlotte apartment fire

Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina City Might Hire Sharpshooters To Control Deer Population

According to WCNC, an overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay seeking a solution. They are considering a controversial way to get it under control. They are considering hiring “sharpshooters” to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea of deer control...
TEGA CAY, SC
WCNC

Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’

DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
DENVER, NC

