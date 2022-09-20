SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday in the women’s World Cup. The U.S. now has won 25 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans advanced to the quarterfinals and are one away from matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006. These two teams came into the game unbeaten in the tournament. The U.S. (3-0) led 25-20 with 6:23 left in the first half before outscoring China 19-5 the rest of the second quarter, including the final 13 points. Alyssa Thomas and Breanna Stewart combined for seven of the 13 points during the game-changing burst. Wilson, who arrived roughly 20 hours before tip, closed the half with a putback that made it 44-25. She and Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum were playing in their first game since getting to Australia in the last day. The trio were in Las Vegas celebrating the franchise’s first WNBA championship before arriving in Sydney.

NBA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO