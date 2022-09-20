Read full article on original website
Unrestrained 2-year-old found in suspect van that fled Bloomfield Township police after home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Four suspects were arrested following a high speed chase that ended in a crash in Troy. The individuals had been at a Bloomfield Township residence breaking into the home when police came upon the robbery. Police had gotten a call from the homeowner who...
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects jump from car, try to abduct Gibraltar baby from stroller
GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gibraltar Police are searching for two men who jumped out of an SUV and tried to abduct a baby from the child's mom as she was pushing her daughter in a stroller. Police said it happened Wednesday night as Alexis Meyers was pushing her daughter...
Roseville police need help identifying man who fatally stabbed dog
Police in Macomb County are looking for tips in identifying a male suspect who killed a resident’s dog with a knife last week. Roseville police say the incident occurred on Sept. 15, around 1:45 p.m.
Mt. Clemens woman arrested after using machete-style weapon to attack 19-year-old riding bike to work: Deputies
A 28-year-old woman is in police custody after Macomb County deputies say she brutally attacked a young man with a broad blade as he was riding to work on his bike Friday morning.
Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens
A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens.
fox2detroit.com
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Men in black SUV try to kidnap infant from mother who was pushing stroller on Gibraltar sidewalk
GIBRALTAR, Mich. – Two men in a black SUV tried to kidnap an infant from a mother who was pushing the child in a stroller on a Gibraltar sidewalk. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the area of Navarre Street and South Gibraltar Road. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks
DETROIT – Police are looking for an 18-year-old boy who left home and didn’t return. Sean Taylor has been missing since 9 p.m. on Sept. 11. He was last seen in the 14300 block of Whitcomb. He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white flip flops....
fox2detroit.com
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit boxer’s brother charged with murdering him with shotgun, officials say
DETROIT – The brother of a Detroit boxer has officially been charged with murdering him with a shotgun, officials said. Timothy Lyman, 30, of Detroit, was arraigned Friday morning (Sept. 23) at 36th District Court and remanded to jail. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of his brother, Isiah Jones.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police locate missing endangered woman
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have found a woman that was reported missing after she left her home early Friday. Jenae Hill, 37, left her Southfield home in her car, police said in a release. Hill is a Black female who is 5-foot-2-inches and 158 pounds with brown...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who murdered 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 sentenced
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside of Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison. Damon Parker Terrelle was sentenced on Tuesday on second-degree murder and felony firearm convictions. The initial shooting happened at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020.
downriversundaytimes.com
Wyandotte police officer helps man looking for returnable containers to buy food
WYANDOTTE – While the public often hears about the negative encounters police officers have with people, too often acts of kindness, as demonstrated by Officer Morgen Gardocki on Sept. 19, go unnoticed. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said that during a late-night patrol, at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 19, in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man carjacks vehicle with 95-year-old woman in passenger seat, Detroit police say
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 95-year-old woman reported being carjacked in Detroit. The incident happened at 2 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 19) in the area of Woodward Avenue and Merrill Plaisance Street. Police said a 95-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle, a...
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
