Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1951, in Richwood, WV. A son of the late Orange and Virginia Webb Nutter. Ed was self-employed, and along with his wife, he was...
WTAP
Obituary: Palmer-Snider, Betty Louise
Betty Louise Palmer-Snider, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Crimson Peaks Assisted Living Center. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia April 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Sutton Jay Palmer and Clara Lenora Balderson-Palmer. Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and...
WTAP
Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil
Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
WTAP
Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt
Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Thacker, Vaughn E.
Vaughn E. Thacker, 66, of Marietta, passed away at 9:10 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 14, 1956, in Marietta, a son of Clifford and Mabel Burchett Thacker. Vaughn was a freelance construction worker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
WTAP
Obituary: Peggs, Gerald G.
Gerald G. Peggs, 37, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 20, 2022. He was born December 28, 1984, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Phillip Wayne Peggs, Sr., and Victoria Lynn George Peggs. He was a graduate of PHs and enjoyed model cars, fishing, hunting, and camping. He worked as a diesel mechanic with Atlas Trucking of Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Lucas, Matthew
Matthew Lucas, 55, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Matthew was born November 29, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to his mother, Diana Kay (Mayes) Caltrider of Huntington, WV. He was a man of many experiences in life....
WTAP
Obituary: Postlewait, Howard Lee
Howard Lee Postlewait, 83, of Parkesburg, WV, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl E. and Glennis Pearl (Harper) Postlewait. He was an electrician and worked at Stork Bakery and Coldwater Creek before retirement. He is survived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Kirby Eugene
Kirby Eugene Johnson, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away September 21, 2022, at his residence. Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
WTAP
Obituary: Ruddy, Dennis F.
Dennis F. Ruddy, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. He was born December 31, 1935, a son of the late William Ruddy and Sophia Ribar Ruddy. Dennis was a supervisor for 38 years at AT&T; after retirement, he was a handyman...
WTAP
Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend
BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - The Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend. The fair started Thursday with some animal showings and tractor pulls. They are having a parade today along with more animal showings and tractor pulls. Fair Board President and Parade Marshall Joe Campbell talked about what the fair...
WTAP
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David
Michael David Swisher, 45, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of David Lee Swisher and the late Terri Deen Banks. He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Ticonderoga from 1995-1999 and was recently employed as kitchen manager at Grande Pointe Conference Center. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and being outdoors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
WTAP
Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years. COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return. There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days...
WTAP
Obituary: Haught, Raymond Leroy
Raymond Leroy Haught, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 14, 1962, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Carol L. and Susan S. Malkowski Haught. Raymond had worked as a timber cutter for JP Hardwood, Don Rinehart, and various timber companies. He enjoyed 4-wheeler riding, hunting and visiting with people, and sitting on his porch.
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Wilson of Parkersburg died on September 16, 2022. She was born September 26, 1932, in Liverpool, WV, the daughter of the late E.O. and Beulah Marshall Shimp. She was the wife of Charles E. Wilson, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Wilson was employed by Dils Brothers Department...
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrell, Ernest G.
Ernest G. Cottrell, 76, of Newport, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born October 21, 1945, at Fairmont, WV, to Marion and Dollie Runnions Cottrell. Ernest retired from Frontier Local School District, where he was a mechanic and janitor. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, nature,...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening September 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, September 22nd. Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 3 PM. Birth-Two...
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
Comments / 0