ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

St. Pete firefighters pack care packages for newborns

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OfmC_0i3PllPQ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County enlisted the help of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to help babies sleep safely across Pinellas County.

September is “Baby Safety Month” and October is “Infant Sleep Awareness Month.” According to the JWB in Pinellas County,

VIDEO: Pasco student arrested after spraying fire extinguisher in school bus

Over a dozen firefighters with St. Pete Fire Rescue packed bags filled with sleep-safe items for babies.

According to the county, nearly 7,000 bags to parents of newborns were given out, including onesies imprinted with “Sleep Me This Side Up,” sleep sacks, storybooks and door hangers.

Thousands of the bags are given away annually and more information can be found online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
hernandosun.com

Taking care of feet in need

It is estimated that about 75 percent of people will suffer from a foot-related health problem at some point in their lives. If you’re a low income individual who suffers from chronic foot problems, you can be assured that help is now available to you via a new People Helping People program that gives a real “step up” for those in need of enhanced podiatric health.
SPRING HILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborns#Jwb#St Pete Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long. However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine. These items include:. Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
WFLA

WFLA

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy