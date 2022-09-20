St. Pete firefighters pack care packages for newborns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County enlisted the help of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to help babies sleep safely across Pinellas County.

September is “Baby Safety Month” and October is “Infant Sleep Awareness Month.” According to the JWB in Pinellas County,

Over a dozen firefighters with St. Pete Fire Rescue packed bags filled with sleep-safe items for babies.

According to the county, nearly 7,000 bags to parents of newborns were given out, including onesies imprinted with “Sleep Me This Side Up,” sleep sacks, storybooks and door hangers.

Thousands of the bags are given away annually and more information can be found online .

