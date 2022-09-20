Drive-by shooting near Oakland mosque kills 2 members

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Police are continuing to investigate two shootings in Oakland within an hour of each other that left three people dead on Monday night.

The first shooting occurred just before 7:45 p.m. at the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found two male victims, a 27-year-old and a 59-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities announced in a press conference on Tuesday. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place in and around a Mediterranean cafe called "Layalina Restaurant." The establishment is just a block away from the Islamic Center of Oakland, where both victims were members, one of whom was a board member.

The mosque's spokesperson, Hatim Nasser, told KCBS Radio their surveillance video showed a vehicle circling the area just before the gunfire broke out.

"To be honest with you we don’t know if it was a hate crime or something else or some type of personal vendetta," he explained. "There’s no information on what happened, it’s just very shocking."

According to police, their preliminary investigation appeared to show multiple shooters in a vehicle that opened fire on a crowd of individuals at two separate establishments.

Authorities said they are uncertain of a possible motive. When asked if it was possible a hate-crime, Deputy Police Chief James Beere told reporters they are "investigating all angles of the crime" and "are taking nothing off the table."

In addition, police said a third adult male who was shot was able to self-transport himself to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, two police patrol officers were also injured while doing traffic control at the crime scene. An apparent drunk driver drove his vehicle into both officers, one of whom was inside a fully marked police vehicle, while the other was standing outside.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They have each been released.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for on suspicion of DUI. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Traffic Unit traffic unit at 510-777-8570.

Finally, a separate fatal shooting occurred at 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 20th Street.

Arriving officers found a 48 years old female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased. An investigation is ongoing.

After the three homicides, the city now has suffered 95 homicides for the year, compared to 97 at this time last year.

