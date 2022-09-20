ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

National Voter Registration Day: Register to vote here

By Reegan Domagala
 3 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — Today is National Voter Registration Day, a great day to sign up to cast a ballot in the upcoming election or check to see that you’re already eligible.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny about how people can check if they are registered to vote before early voting begins in just 39 days.

Voting laws are changing. Here’s how they look in your state

Czarny also talks about the voter turnout from the June and August primaries and the status of poll workers in Onondaga County.

Watch the full interview above for all the details.

You can register to vote here.

