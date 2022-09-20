ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk to take place at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Bronson Park. Suicide awareness: Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The 5K walk is to raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect, and provide...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronson, MI
Society
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Health
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
City
Bronson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Bronson, MI
Health
95.3 MNC

Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WATERVLIET, MI
WWMTCw

Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries

VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
DOWAGIAC, MI
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
WWMTCw

Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
GOBLES, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Racer Once Raced This 103 Year-Old Rare Harley Davidson

There was a Battle Creek racer who once had the pleasure of owning a SUPER rare bike and raced it in the 1930s. The bike now resides at Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina, and not much is known about the Battle Creek resident Cliff Palmer, but he was victorious in multiple races throughout Southwest Michigan and even in Jackson. A photo of the bike was recently shared from the shop, where it currently resides:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWMTCw

Battle Creek approves permits for three marijuana shops

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek commissioners approved a slew of new projects across the cereal city Tuesday. City leaders debated whether to green light four special use permits for new marijuana shops. Battle Creek shooting: Neighbors demand justice for toddler shot and killed while sleeping in Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy