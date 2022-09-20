Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Bronson Park. Suicide awareness: Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The 5K walk is to raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect, and provide...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WWMTCw
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries
VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
Two teens dead, three others hospitalized in shooting in Southwest Michigan
NILES, MI — Two people are dead and three hospitalized as the result of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Southwest Michigan. Police responded to the shooting, at 620 N. 6th St. in Niles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.
Battle Creek Racer Once Raced This 103 Year-Old Rare Harley Davidson
There was a Battle Creek racer who once had the pleasure of owning a SUPER rare bike and raced it in the 1930s. The bike now resides at Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina, and not much is known about the Battle Creek resident Cliff Palmer, but he was victorious in multiple races throughout Southwest Michigan and even in Jackson. A photo of the bike was recently shared from the shop, where it currently resides:
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Son accused of killing Portage oral surgeon to undergo another mental competency review
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing his father is undergoing another criminal responsibility examination. Scott Sterffy, 57, is charged with one felony count each of open murder and mutilation of dead bodies in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. He was ordered Aug. 24 to undergo a criminal responsibility...
Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek approves permits for three marijuana shops
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek commissioners approved a slew of new projects across the cereal city Tuesday. City leaders debated whether to green light four special use permits for new marijuana shops. Battle Creek shooting: Neighbors demand justice for toddler shot and killed while sleeping in Battle Creek...
2 People Injured After A Triple-Vehicle Crash On Michigan Highway 51 (Paw Paw Township, MI)
Authorities responded to a triple-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. in Paw Paw Township that injured two people. According to the authorities, a 26-year-old Arkansas man [..]
wmuk.org
Man charged in WMU student's death; Allegan sheriff's deputy cleared in fatal shooting
In Kalamazoo, the prosecutor's office has charged Angel Hostiguin with two felonies in the death of Western Michigan University student Kaylee Gansberg. In Allegan, the prosecutor says it won't charge a sheriff's deputy who killed a man during a traffic stop in June. Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Kalamazoo. Charges have...
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
2 on motorcycle injured in crash with minivan
Two people were hospitalized when a minivan collided with a motorcycle in Portage Wednesday night.
Fox17
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Comments / 0