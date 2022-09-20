Read full article on original website
Colorado man found guilty of killing Isabella Thallas
What happened in Denver's ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 was senseless and heartbreaking.Isabella Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog to go outside.From a nearby apartment, 38-year-old Michael Close yelled at them and opened fire with a rifle. He had taken the rifle from a friend who was a Denver police officer.Now as people filed out of the courtroom Isabella's mother reacted to the guilty verdict."I'm not happy because my daughter is gone, but justice was served today in this courtroom, efficiently and accurately," she said.Two years, three months, and 12 days of agony and heartbreak for Ana Thallas...
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
FBI identifies suspect in several Denver metro bank robberies
DENVER — The FBI has identified a suspect who authorities believe is the "Empty Promise Bandit," responsible for several bank robberies and an attempted robbery in the Denver metro area. Authorities are looking for the suspect, Jack Jordan McMullen, 33, described as about 5-foot-11 with a thin build and...
'I hate that it was my gun,' says former Denver cop whose AK-47 was used in murder
DENVER — A former Denver Police officer whose AK-47 was used in a fatal 2020 shooting said he believes the now-convicted shooter took the gun from his personal closet months before the crime, according to a deposition he gave earlier this year. The videotaped deposition, obtained by 9Wants to...
Suspect robs same Aurora bank twice within days of each other
A bank was robbed twice in three days by what officials believe is the same suspect. A hefty reward is now being offered up to anyone who can help find the man police believe is responsible.
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
DENVER — (AP) — A Black man died after a police encounter in a Denver suburb in 2019 because he was injected with a powerful sedative after being forcibly restrained, according to an amended autopsy report publicly released Friday. Despite the finding, the death of Elijah McClain, a...
10-year-old escapes alleged abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch
The Thornton Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened at STEM Launch on Friday morning.
Ma Kaing suspects request interpreters, joint hearings
The suspects in community leader Ma Kaing's death were in court today.Four people were arrested in Kaing's death last month and, in today's hearing, all four requested interpreters and joint hearings.The court set a preliminary hearing and proof presumption hearing for Dec. 2. The judge is still deciding on the combined joint hearing request.Kaing was killed in July while unloading groceries outside her apartment.She was hit with a stray bullet and four suspects, Pa Reh, 20; Nu Ra Ah La, 22; and Lu Reh, 22; and Swa Bay, 19, were arrested about a month later.They're facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Careless driving, leaving scene among charges filed in hit-and-run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and then fleeing into a cornfield has been charged with five counts in connection to the crash. The District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Norberto Garcia-Gonzales on Friday:
Ketamine, not officers' force, caused Elijah McClain's death, coroner says
AURORA, Colo. — The amended autopsy report released Friday related to the 2019 death of Elijah McClain lists his cause of death as complications from ketamine administration following "forcible arrest." It also indicates that there's "no evidence" that injuries inflicted by police during his arrest contributed to his death....
Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop
Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
Deadly hit-and-run suspect vehicle identified
Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.
Video shows train hitting police car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado have release body-cam video that shows a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before it was hit by a train while a woman was detained in the back seat.
Teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 people near Denver rec center
DENVER — A 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult with attempted murder following a shooting earlier this month that injured two people, including a 14-year-old East High School student who was an innocent bystander. Jalil Mitchell, of Aurora, is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and...
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed to death by ketamine
The Adams County coroner has changed the cause of death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain to ketamine administration following forcible restraint but maintains that the manner of death is “undetermined” — contradicting the state’s case against the police officers and paramedics who are charged in connection to his death.
Little girl's mom found
AURORA, Colo. — Police have located the mother of a little girl who was found without her parents in Aurora Friday evening. The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted just before 8 p.m. that a girl who was about 2 years of age was found at around 6:30 p.m. and that they had been unable to find her guardians.
Suspect found guilty in fatal Ballpark neighborhood shooting of Isabella Thallas
DENVER — A Denver jury on Thursday found Michael Close guilty of killing Isabella Thallas and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago after an argument about the couple's dog relieving itself outside Close's apartment. Close was found guilty of:. Two counts of first-degree murder. Two counts...
Funeral for deputy killed in hit-and-run to take place Saturday
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A private funeral service will be held Saturday for Weld County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. There will be a procession prior to the 10 a.m. service and members of the public are welcome to...
Colorado man faces first-degree murder for allegedly killing a police officer
A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
