Missouri State

kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL RENEWS CONTRACT WITH NETMOTION SOFTWARE

The Sedalia City Council considered an ordinances to renew software during its meeting on Monday, September 19. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said emergency vehicles need the software to connect the laptops on the vehicles to the city’s servers. Shaw said the city is entering a three-year renewal with NetMotion...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton

Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA CITY ADMINISTRATOR PROVIDES UPDATES ON SEVERAL PROJECTS

The Concordia Board of Aldermen received updates on several projects during its meeting on Monday, September 19. City Administrator Dale Klussman gave an update on the Concordia Park project. Klussman said the goal is to move some wire underground to make the park safer for citizens. The board also authorized...
CONCORDIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
kmmo.com

RESURFACING AND LANE MARKING SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON THOMPSON BOULEVARD IN SEDALIA

The City of Sedalia’s contractor will be milling, repairing base failures, paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at West Broadway Boulevard (U.S. 50 Highway) to West 16th Street. The work is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 3 through Wednesday, October 26.
SEDALIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Walmart Remodeling Missouri Stores

(Farmington) Walmart says it is investing 240 million dollars to remodel 41 stores across Missouri this year. The Arkansas-based retail giant says the renovations are geared to bring an updated experience and expanded shopping options for customers. Walmart reports all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and under two-hour...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL CONSIDER BID TO REPLACE COMPUTERS

The Sedalia City Council considered a bid to replace city computers during its meeting Monday, September 19. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city replaces about a quarter of the desktop computers every year. Shaw said the city budgeted $18,750 for the new computers. The approved bid from Staples came...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN CONSIDER APPROVING 2022-2023 ANNUAL BUDGET

The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered adopting the fiscal year 2022-2023 annual budget during its meeting on Monday, September 19. The board held a public hearing about the budget prior to the meeting, but didn’t receive any comments from citizens. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the board adopted the FY 2022-2023 annual budget.
CONCORDIA, MO
FOX2Now

How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

What will a Missouri income tax break mean for you?

(AP) — Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top income tax...

