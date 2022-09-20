Read full article on original website
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL RENEWS CONTRACT WITH NETMOTION SOFTWARE
The Sedalia City Council considered an ordinances to renew software during its meeting on Monday, September 19. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said emergency vehicles need the software to connect the laptops on the vehicles to the city’s servers. Shaw said the city is entering a three-year renewal with NetMotion...
939theeagle.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
krcgtv.com
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA CITY ADMINISTRATOR PROVIDES UPDATES ON SEVERAL PROJECTS
The Concordia Board of Aldermen received updates on several projects during its meeting on Monday, September 19. City Administrator Dale Klussman gave an update on the Concordia Park project. Klussman said the goal is to move some wire underground to make the park safer for citizens. The board also authorized...
lakeexpo.com
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
RESURFACING AND LANE MARKING SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON THOMPSON BOULEVARD IN SEDALIA
The City of Sedalia’s contractor will be milling, repairing base failures, paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at West Broadway Boulevard (U.S. 50 Highway) to West 16th Street. The work is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 3 through Wednesday, October 26.
mymoinfo.com
Walmart Remodeling Missouri Stores
(Farmington) Walmart says it is investing 240 million dollars to remodel 41 stores across Missouri this year. The Arkansas-based retail giant says the renovations are geared to bring an updated experience and expanded shopping options for customers. Walmart reports all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and under two-hour...
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL CONSIDER BID TO REPLACE COMPUTERS
The Sedalia City Council considered a bid to replace city computers during its meeting Monday, September 19. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city replaces about a quarter of the desktop computers every year. Shaw said the city budgeted $18,750 for the new computers. The approved bid from Staples came...
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN CONSIDER APPROVING 2022-2023 ANNUAL BUDGET
The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered adopting the fiscal year 2022-2023 annual budget during its meeting on Monday, September 19. The board held a public hearing about the budget prior to the meeting, but didn’t receive any comments from citizens. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the board adopted the FY 2022-2023 annual budget.
How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
Dozens of dogs on junk-filled Cass County property causing concern
Cass County investigators say the man who lives on the property with those dogs isn't breaking any laws. One animal advocate said if that's the case, the laws need to change.
KFVS12
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, he could be in Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man who could be in Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25,...
kwos.com
What will a Missouri income tax break mean for you?
(AP) — Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top income tax...
