numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Newman starting at second base. Newman will bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Thursday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will catch for right-hander Michael Wacha on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jameson Taillon and the Yankees. Reese McGuire moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 8.2...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh hitting sixth in Philadelphia's Friday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting in Friday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Marsh will patrol center field after Matt Vierling was shifted to right and Dalton Guthrie was given the night off. In a matchup versus Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models project Marsh to score 9.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz hitting cleanup in Colorado's Friday lineup
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Diaz will operate behind the plate after Brian Serven was rested in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino batting fifth for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Aquino will take over in right field after Jake Fraley was rested versus Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. numberFire's models project Aquino to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Austin Hays takes over left field for Orioles on Friday night
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Hays will operate in left field after Terrin Vavra was benched at home against right-hander Jose Urquidy. numberFire's models project Hays to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for San Diego on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Nola will start behind the plate after Luis Campusano was given a break in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Nola to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Schoop takes over second base for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Schoop will man second base after Harold Castro was rested against White Sox's right-hander Lucas Giolito. numberFire's models project Schoop to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild in center field for Reds on Friday evening
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is hitting sixth in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fairchild will patrol center field after Mike Siani was given a breather in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Fairchild to score 12.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Friday night
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. McGuire will start behind the plate after Connor Wong was benched in New York. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
