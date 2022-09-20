Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton emerging as Russell Wilson's favorite target
With Tim Patrick out for the year and KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy both working their way back from injuries, Courtland Sutton is one of the last receivers standing for the Denver Broncos, and he’s taken advantage of his opportunities. “We started targeting him quite a bit, he made...
Richard Sherman: Broncos must loosen reins on QB Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson's teammate in Seattle, believes the quarterback is off to a rocky start because the Broncos are trying to change his style of play. “He has to get back to being himself. He doesn’t have to play like anybody else," Sherman said Thursday on NFL Network.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos Injury Report: George Kittle limited, Arik Armstead doesn't practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 3 contest against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. George Kittle starts the week as a limited participant in practice. The team hopes its All-Pro tight end can make his 2022 season debut in Denver this weekend.
Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Shelby Harris out, Quandre Diggs questionable
The Seahawks have ruled out defensive tackle Shelby Harris for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Free safety Quandre Diggs is listed as questionable, but coach Pete Carroll says he expects him to play. Meanwhile, nickel corner Justin Coleman and rookie backup safety Joey Blount are both listed as doubtful.
FOX Sports
Falcons' Mariota and Seahawks' Smith on similar NFL paths
SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith are living similar NFL lives these days. Both have been cast off and discarded by other teams in the past. Both are currently with franchises in some mode of rebuild. And both are trying to prove they are more than just...
ESPN
Atlanta Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson to miss Sunday game vs. Seattle Seahawks due to a personal matter
Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson will miss the Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a personal matter. Wilkinson, 27, did not practice with the Falcons either Thursday or Friday while the team was in Seattle. He started the first two games with Atlanta after signing as a free agent this past offseason.
Russell Wilson looks to maintain dominance against 49ers
SAN FRANCISCO (1-1) at DENVER (1-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC OPENING LINE: 49ers by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 1-1, Broncos 0-2.
